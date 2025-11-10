‘Declare a state of emergency on galamsey now’ – NPP Youth Wing urges Pres. Mahama

The National Youth Wing of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has renewed its call on President John Mahama to declare a state of emergency over the growing menace of illegal mining (galamsey) across the country.

In a statement dated Monday, 10 November 2025, the National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, cited the recent attack on Prof Nana Ama Klutse, Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), and her team during an anti-galamsey operation near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, as a clear sign of worsening insecurity in mining areas.

Raising alarm over what he described as a developing national security threat, Mr Mustapha urged President Mahama to take immediate and decisive action to halt “the growing danger”.

The statement read:

Mr President, if you have ever needed a definite reason to declare a state of emergency to quell the growing danger, then you have it now. There has never been such bold audacity shown by these galamseyers as this particular action. The fact that these guys are more heavily armed with better weapons than the security services is even more worrying.

It continued:

Furthermore, the National Security Secretariat, which should mobilise and neutralise these guys, was rather directing the EPA boss and her team to flee. Mr President, they ran with their tails between their legs and sadly were involved in a ghastly accident.

Mr Mustapha further emphasised the potential national security implications of such incidents, drawing parallels with other countries.

The threat to national security cannot be overemphasised. This is how guerrilla wars begin, with many examples around the world, such as the armed groups around Rivers State in Nigeria, which are oil-related. Therefore, this matter cannot be swept under the carpet and treated as business as usual. The consequences are too dire.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, speaking at a meeting with major Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday, 3 October 2025, stated that he would not hesitate to declare a state of emergency in mining communities if advised to do so by the National Security Council as part of the ongoing fight against illegal mining.

