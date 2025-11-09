Report on helicopter crash tragedy to be made public on Tuesday – Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced that the report on the August 6 Z-9 military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom will be made public on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

In a social media post, Mr Kwakye Ofosu revealed that the report will first be presented to the National Security Council on Monday, November 10, before being released to the public during a press briefing the following day.

It will be recalled that in a statement dated Monday, August 25, the Acting Minister of Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, confirmed that the Investigation Board, established by President John Dramani Mahama to probe the tragic crash, had commenced its work with a directive to complete it within 30 days.

The board, chaired by the National Security Coordinator, included members from the Ghana Air Force and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The investigation was conducted with guidance and technical assistance from the United States Air Force, whose investigators supported the process under the framework of international cooperation.

The helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, as government officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP).

The tragedy claimed the lives of several high-ranking government officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

Three crew members also perished in the crash: Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala, Flight Lieutenant Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

An interdenominational funeral service was held for the victims at the Black Star Square, followed by a burial ceremony at the Military Cemetery on Friday, August 15.