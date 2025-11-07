Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (3 – 7 Nov)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are just catching up, here are the key developments you need to know.

Police CID invites Asutifi North MP over alleged attack on NAIMOS director and team

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has been invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to assist with investigations into an alleged attack on the Director of Operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and his team at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region. This invitation follows a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, instructing the CID to take over the case after the NAIMOS team, led by Colonel Buah, reportedly came under attack by a mob allegedly linked to the MP. The development was confirmed in a statement dated Monday, 3 November, and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director-General of Public Affairs.

Interior Ministry opens recruitment for four security services

The Ministry of the Interior has announced the commencement of a nationwide recruitment exercise for Ghana’s key security agencies: the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service. According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the recruitment process will open on 15 November 2025 and close on 15 December 2025. The exercise forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen internal security, enhance public safety, and improve service delivery across all agencies under the Interior Ministry.

A-Plus petitions Speaker Bagbin to remove Abena Osei-Asare as PAC Chairperson

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has formally petitioned Speaker Alban Bagbin to remove Abena Osei-Asare from her position as Chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He cites a conflict of interest arising from her previous role as Deputy Minister of Finance. In a letter dated 3 November and widely circulated on social media, A-Plus argued that Osei-Asare’s leadership of the PAC, which scrutinises public expenditure and holds officials accountable, undermines the committee’s credibility. He claimed that her involvement in key financial decisions during her tenure under former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta compromises her impartiality.

Government announces date for state funeral of late Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Government of Ghana has announced that the state funeral for the late former First Lady, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, will be held on Friday, 28 November 2025, at Independence Square in Accra. A statement issued on Thursday, 6 November 2025, stated that the ceremony will honour Mrs Rawlings for her outstanding contributions to the advancement of women’s and children’s rights, as well as her impact on national development. Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on Thursday, 23 October 2025, after a short illness.

Ashanti Region: EOCO arrests 25 suspects, rescues 295 victims in QNET job scam raid

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested twenty-five suspects and rescued two hundred and ninety-five victims of a QNET-related job scam in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region. In a statement dated 6 November, EOCO disclosed that the development followed two simultaneous operations at separate locations, marking a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat human trafficking and economic crime in the country. The statement noted that a total of three hundred and twenty people were arrested during the operations. Initial assessments revealed that twenty-five of them are potential suspects, while the remaining two hundred and ninety-five are believed to be victims of human trafficking and employment scams perpetrated under the guise of QNET.

