Interior Ministry opens recruitment for 4 security services: What to know and how to apply

The Ministry of the Interior has announced the commencement of a nationwide recruitment exercise for Ghana’s key security agencies: the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the recruitment process will open on 15th November 2025 and close on 15th December 2025.

The exercise forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s internal security, enhance public safety, and improve service delivery across all agencies under the Interior Ministry.

The Ministry is inviting suitably qualified, disciplined, and patriotic Ghanaian citizens who are ready to serve the nation with integrity and professionalism to submit their applications within the specified period.

Detailed information on available vacancies, eligibility criteria, and application procedures for each service will be released in due course.

The Ministry, however, cautioned applicants to carefully read all instructions and ensure they meet the set requirements before applying.

It also warned the public against engaging with individuals or groups who claim to influence the recruitment process for a fee.

The statement emphasised,

The Ministry of the Interior and its agencies do not charge any fee at any stage of the exercise

Applicants found submitting false information or forged documents will be automatically disqualified and may face prosecution. Similarly, those who engage middlemen during the process will be barred from the recruitment.

The Ministry noted that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for screening, aptitude tests, and background verification.

General Requirements for Recruitment into Ghana’s Security Services

Below are the key eligibility criteria applicants must meet when applying to join the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service.

1. Citizenship

Applicants must be Ghanaian citizens by birth.

2. Character and Conduct

Applicants must be of good character, have no criminal record, and must not have been dismissed from any public service or previous employment.

3. Physical and Medical Fitness

Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the standards set by the respective service.

4. Screening and Verification

Applicants should be prepared for screening, background verification, medical examinations, and training as part of the recruitment process.

5. Height Requirements

Some security agencies have minimum height requirements:

Males: 173 cm (5 feet 8 inches) or taller

Females: 163 cm (5 feet 4 inches) or taller

6. Fraud Warning

Applicants are strongly cautioned against dealing with middlemen or paying bribes.

The Ministry of the Interior and its agencies do not charge any fees for recruitment aside from approved form or voucher fees.

Any applicant found engaging in fraudulent acts will be disqualified and prosecuted.