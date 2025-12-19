Advertisement

Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:56 - 19 December 2025
Ghana’s entertainment industry had a packed and emotionally charged week, marked by ambition, reflection, courtroom rulings, personal revelations and renewed public debate.

From music awards aspirations to unresolved family tensions and high-profile legal decisions, these are the five stories that dominated conversations across the country over the past week.

1.Wendy Shay Sets Her Sights on TGMA Glory

Wendy Shay Sets Her Sights on TGMA GloryDancehall star Wendy Shay made her intentions clear as she confidently declared that “next year belongs to the Queen”, signalling her ambition to clinch the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the next Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Her statement sparked excitement among fans and critics alike, positioning her as one of the strongest contenders ahead of the new awards season.

READ MORE: ‘Next year belongs to the queen’- Wendy Shay eyes TGMA artiste of the year

2.Why Akosua Serwaa Missed Daddy Lumba’s Burial

Why Akosua Serwaa Missed Daddy Lumba’s BurialFresh details emerged surrounding the absence of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, from the late musician’s burial. According to close associate Papa Shee, unresolved disagreements and legal tensions within the family played a significant role. The revelation added another layer to the already sensitive discussions surrounding the highlife legend’s final farewell.

READ MORE: Papa Shee reveals why Akosua Serwaa was absent from Daddy Lumba's burial

3.Court Fines Agradaa and Orders Compensation

Court Fines Agradaa and Orders CompensationControversial evangelist Nana Agradaa found herself on the wrong side of the law after a court fined her GH¢12,000 and ordered her to pay GH¢50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical. The ruling followed charges related to defamation, reigniting public discourse on accountability, religious influence and media conduct.

READ MORE: Court fines Agradaa GH₵12,000, orders her to pay GH₵50,000 as compensation to Appiah Biblical

4.Nana Ama McBrown Confirms Amicable Divorce

Nana Ama McBrown Confirms Amicable DivorceBeloved actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown broke her silence this week, confirming that she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, have mutually agreed to part ways. She emphasised that the separation was amicable, drawing widespread support from fans who praised her honesty and maturity in addressing the personal matter.

READ MORE: Nana Ama Mc Brown confirms amicable divorce from husband Maxwell Mensah

5.Former Adenta MP Speaks on Odo Broni

Former Adenta MP Speaks on Odo BroniFormer Adenta MP Kojo Adu Asare made headlines after publicly stating that he is open to marrying Odo Broni, the widow of the late Daddy Lumba, once she completes her traditional widowhood rites. His comments stirred debate online, with opinions split between admiration and criticism over the timing and nature of the disclosure.

READ MORE: Former Adenta MP Kojo Adu Asare says he is open to marrying Odo Broni

As the week comes to a close, Ghana’s entertainment space remains as vibrant and unpredictable as ever, blending celebration with controversy and personal stories with public impact. With momentum already building, audiences are watching closely to see what the next week will bring.

