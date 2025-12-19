Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)

Ghana’s entertainment industry had a packed and emotionally charged week, marked by ambition, reflection, courtroom rulings, personal revelations and renewed public debate.

From music awards aspirations to unresolved family tensions and high-profile legal decisions, these are the five stories that dominated conversations across the country over the past week.

1.Wendy Shay Sets Her Sights on TGMA Glory

Wendy Shay Sets Her Sights on TGMA GloryDancehall star Wendy Shay made her intentions clear as she confidently declared that “next year belongs to the Queen”, signalling her ambition to clinch the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the next Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Her statement sparked excitement among fans and critics alike, positioning her as one of the strongest contenders ahead of the new awards season.

2.Why Akosua Serwaa Missed Daddy Lumba’s Burial

Why Akosua Serwaa Missed Daddy Lumba’s BurialFresh details emerged surrounding the absence of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, from the late musician’s burial. According to close associate Papa Shee, unresolved disagreements and legal tensions within the family played a significant role. The revelation added another layer to the already sensitive discussions surrounding the highlife legend’s final farewell.

3.Court Fines Agradaa and Orders Compensation

Court Fines Agradaa and Orders CompensationControversial evangelist Nana Agradaa found herself on the wrong side of the law after a court fined her GH¢12,000 and ordered her to pay GH¢50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical. The ruling followed charges related to defamation, reigniting public discourse on accountability, religious influence and media conduct.

Osofo Appiah Bilical has disclosed that he has agreed to accept the plea bargain proposed by Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, allowing her to compensate him financially rather than face additional prison time, following appeals from several prominent individuals, including pastors. pic.twitter.com/NtVlybJP1c — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) December 16, 2025

4.Nana Ama McBrown Confirms Amicable Divorce

Nana Ama McBrown Confirms Amicable DivorceBeloved actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown broke her silence this week, confirming that she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, have mutually agreed to part ways. She emphasised that the separation was amicable, drawing widespread support from fans who praised her honesty and maturity in addressing the personal matter.

5.Former Adenta MP Speaks on Odo Broni

Former Adenta MP Speaks on Odo BroniFormer Adenta MP Kojo Adu Asare made headlines after publicly stating that he is open to marrying Odo Broni, the widow of the late Daddy Lumba, once she completes her traditional widowhood rites. His comments stirred debate online, with opinions split between admiration and criticism over the timing and nature of the disclosure.

JUST IN:

Former Adenta MP Kojo Adu Asare has publicly expressed interest in marrying Odo Broni, the widow of the late Daddy Lumba.



Speaking on Asempa FM, he said he is currently unmarried and admires her.



He added that he would only consider marriage after she completes her… pic.twitter.com/nlHFESJYaf — Ghana Chronicles (@_GhChronicles) December 19, 2025

