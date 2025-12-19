Police seizes 45 motorbikes, arrest 33 suspects in Kasoa Anti-crime swoop operations

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested 33 suspects and impounded 45 motorbikes in a two–day anti-crime swoop aimed at curbing criminal activities ahead of the Christmas festivities.

In a press release statement on December 19, 2025, an intelligence–led operation was conducted between December 16 and 17, targeting criminal hideouts within Kasoa Old Market, Awutu Breku, Gomoa Buduata, Senya Breku and surrounding communities.

According to the Police, some of the suspects were found with substances believed to be Indian hemp, while others were arrested with quantities of tramadol in their possession. A toy gun was also retrieved during the exercise.

Police say screening processes are underway to determine the identities and backgrounds of those picked up, while verification and documentation checks continue on all impounded motorbikes. Individuals found culpable will be processed for court.

The Command used the opportunity to caution the public to remain vigilant during the festive period, advising residents to avoid carrying large amounts of money, move in groups when travelling at odd hours, and stay away from secluded locations.

Motor riders were also urged to wear crash helmets and obey traffic regulations to reduce road accidents. The Regional Police Command further appreciated the support of stakeholders within the region for their cooperation throughout the year, and commended officers for their dedication to maintaining law and order.

The Central East Regional Police Command assured the public that the Police are prepared to ensure a safe, crime-free festive season and warned that perpetrators of crime will face the full rigours of the law.