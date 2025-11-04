GFA to finally honour Asamoah Gyan with testimonial match 2 years after retirement

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to organise a testimonial match in honour of Ghana’s all-time top scorer and former national team captain, Asamoah Gyan, affectionately known as “Baby Jet”.

The announcement was made in a statement from the GFA’s Communications Department dated Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The event aims to celebrate Gyan’s extraordinary contribution to Ghanaian football and his remarkable achievements with the Black Stars since his debut in 2003.

The statement read:

Through his dazzling performances, leadership, and charisma, Asamoah Gyan has left an indelible mark on Ghanaian and African football. The upcoming testimonial promises to be a memorable occasion to honour his legendary achievements and celebrate a career that inspired millions across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the date and venue for the event are yet to be confirmed, the GFA noted that it is working closely with Gyan to finalise arrangements, and further details will be announced in due course.

Gyan’s illustrious international career spanned sixteen (16) years, during which he scored fifty-one (51) goals in one hundred and nine (109) appearances for the Black Stars. He made his debut for Ghana at age seventeen (17), scoring against Somalia on 19 November 2003 in the 90th minute.

He remains Africa’s top scorer in FIFA World Cup history, having netted six (6) goals across three tournaments: Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Football coach Mladen Zizovic dies after heart attack during match

Gyan began his professional career with Liberty Professionals in Ghana before joining Udinese in Italy. He later featured for Modena, Rennes, and Sunderland, as well as clubs in the UAE, China, and Turkey, including Al Ain, Al Ahli, Shanghai SIPG, and Kayserispor. He concluded his career with Legon Cities FC in 2021.