Champions League: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Preview, Key Stats, Line-up & Prediction

Liverpool will be out to continue their European resurgence when they host Spanish giants Real Madrid in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League showdown at Anfield.

After fielding a weakened side in the EFL Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, manager Arne Slot knew he needed a strong response to silence critics questioning his future. The Dutchman got exactly that in Liverpool’s crucial Premier League win over Aston Villa, where Mohamed Salah struck his 250th goal for the Reds before Ryan Gravenberch’s deflected effort sealed the victory.

The win halted a worrying run that had seen Liverpool suffer five defeats in seven matches across all competitions. However, their confidence has been boosted by an emphatic 5-1 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 3 of the Champions League, a result that propelled them back into contention for the top spots in the league-phase table.

Liverpool’s recent home form in Europe remains exceptional — 15 straight wins in group-stage or league-phase matches — and they’ll be counting on the Anfield atmosphere once again to unsettle their illustrious visitors.

The Reds also ended their miserable run against Real Madrid last season with a 2-0 victory at Anfield, snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Spanish powerhouse. Now, with Slot’s men regaining rhythm, they’ll hope to replicate that success.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, under Xabi Alonso, are in devastating form. Los Blancos have won 13 of their 14 matches in all competitions this season, including victories over Marseille, Kairat, and Juventus in Europe. Their only setback came in a shock 5-2 derby loss to Atletico Madrid, a defeat that briefly halted their otherwise flawless run.

Ancelotti’s men followed that slip-up with a dominant 4-0 win over Valencia, reaffirming their status as early favourites both in La Liga and the Champions League. Though Real have won just two of their last nine competitive meetings with English sides, history reminds fans that underestimating them in Europe is never wise.

Head to Head Stats

Total meetings: 12

Liverpool wins: 7

Real Madrid wins: 4

Draws: 1

Probable Line-Ups

Liverpool predicted Line-up: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

Real Madrid Predicted Line-up: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Jr.; Mbappé

Prediction

With Liverpool rediscovering form at home and Real Madrid in an irresistible attacking rhythm, this clash promises fireworks. Expect both sides to score, but the visitors’ superior consistency and firepower may give them the edge.