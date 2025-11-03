GH Players Abroad: Here’s how your favourite Ghanaian players performed over the weekend

Ghanaian footballers across Europe and beyond delivered a mix of impressive performances and tough outings over the weekend. From Benjamin Tetteh’s scoring form in Slovenia to Felix Afena-Gyan’s breakthrough in Turkey, here’s a full roundup of how the Black Stars’ representatives fared abroad.

Slovenia: Benjamin Tetteh on Fire

Benjamin Tetteh continued his prolific form for NK Maribor, scoring a first-half brace in their thrilling 3-2 win over NK Bravo in the Slovenian Prva Liga. The striker equalised in the 18th minute and struck again three minutes later, taking his season tally to 10 goals and 3 assists in 14 league appearances — an exceptional run of form that underscores his importance to Maribor’s campaign.

Austria: Edmund Baidoo Makes Instant Impact

In Austria, Edmund Baidoo climbed off the bench to seal Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-1 victory over SV Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga. His late strike capped off a dominant performance from the defending champions.

Denmark: Patrick Amoako on Target Despite Defeat

Patrick Amoako found the back of the net for FC Nordsjaelland, but his effort wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-2 loss to Odense BK. Fellow Ghanaians Stephen Acquah and Caleb Yirenkyi also featured in the match, showing Ghana’s growing influence in Danish football.

Slovakia: Kelvin Ofori Leads Bratislava to Victory

In the Slovak Super Liga, Kelvin Ofori scored for Slovan Bratislava in their 3-1 triumph over FK Podbrezová. He was supported by compatriots Sharani Zuberu and Rahim Ibrahim, both of whom played key roles in the win as Bratislava extended their unbeaten run.

England

Jordan Ayew

In the Premier League, Mohammed Kudus — who joined Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United for £55 million in July 2025 — featured for the full 90 minutes as Spurs fell 1-0 to Chelsea in a tense London derby.

At the Etihad, Antoine Semenyo also played the entire match for AFC Bournemouth in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, continuing to show consistency despite his side’s struggles.

In the English Championship, Issahaku Fatawu and Jordan Ayew both featured for Leicester City in a disappointing 2-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers.Elsewhere, Jeffrey Schlupp and Forson Amankwah started for Norwich City, who fell 2-0 to Hull City.

France: Ghanaian Trio in Action

In Ligue 1, the Ghanaian trio of Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, and Ibrahim Osman were all in action for Auxerre, though they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Olympique Marseille.Meanwhile, Mohammed Salisu completed the full 90 minutes for AS Monaco, but his side lost 1-0 to Paris FC.Elsewhere, Koffi Kouao and Terry Yegbe both starred for FC Metz in their convincing 2-0 win over FC Nantes.

Belgium: Mixed Fortunes for Ghanaian Stars

In the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Opoku featured for KV Oostende (Waregem) in their 4-1 defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, playing 56 minutes before being substituted.Meanwhile, Jerry Afriyie impressed for RAA La Louviéroise, completing the full match as they secured a 2-1 victory over Cercle Brugge.

Israel: Cudjoe Shines, Owusu Sent Off

In Israel, Matthew Cudjoe provided an assist for Bnei Sakhnin in their 2-2 draw with Hapoel Petah Tikva, showcasing his creative spark.Eugene Ansah also played the full 90 minutes for SC Ashdod, helping them to a 4-1 win over Hapoel Haifa.However, it was a weekend to forget for Kwabena Owusu, who was shown a red card in Maccabi Bnei Raina’s 2-0 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Turkey: Afena-Gyan Off the Mark