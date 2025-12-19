'If you ban us, ban alcohol too' — Joselyn Dumas on FDA ban

Award-winning actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas has openly challenged the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) long-standing directive that prevents celebrities from promoting alcoholic beverages, describing the policy as misplaced and impractical.

During a discussion on the Keeping It Real programme, Dumas questioned the logic behind singling out entertainers while alcohol itself remains widely available. She argued that alcoholic beverages are deeply woven into the entertainment and lifestyle space, making the restriction on celebrity endorsements inconsistent.

According to her, if the ultimate aim of the regulation is to safeguard children, then the focus should extend beyond advertising figures to the product itself. “Alcohol is part of entertainment. So, if you are going to stop us from endorsing alcoholic drinks, then you might as well ban alcohol altogether,” she remarked.

Joselyn Dumas

Dumas also rejected the notion that celebrities should be held accountable for children’s exposure to alcohol advertising. She maintained that parental responsibility plays a far greater role in shaping children’s choices than public figures do.

“The idea that a child will see me in an advert and suddenly start drinking because I am a role model does not make sense. If you are unable to guide your child, how is that my responsibility? Drinking is a personal decision,” she stated.

The FDA’s guideline, first introduced in 2015 and later upheld by Ghana’s Supreme Court, prohibits the use of well-known personalities in alcohol advertisements. The policy forms part of the Guidelines for the Advertisement of Regulated Products and is intended to limit minors’ exposure to alcohol marketing and reduce harmful consumption.

Joselyn Dumas

While supporters of the regulation argue that it is necessary to protect young people and address alcohol-related social concerns, critics insist it unfairly restricts the earning opportunities of entertainers and creatives.