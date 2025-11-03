GPL WK8 Round-Up: Kotoko, Hearts of Oak pick 3 points; see how the other teams performed

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League Matchday 8 produced drama, goals, and turning points across various match centres, with Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak grabbing crucial victories while Dreams FC handed league leaders FC Samartex their first defeat of the season.

Kotoko Back with a Bang

Asante Kotoko announced their return to form in commanding fashion, dismantling Karela United 4-2 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Still reeling from their CAF Confederation Cup exit, the Porcupine Warriors looked revitalised and ruthless in attack despite the absence of star forward Albert Amoah, who recently sealed a move to Al Ahli Benghazi in Libya.

Midfielder Hubert Gyau set the tone early with a clinical strike in the 6th minute, but Karela’s Bless Ege quickly equalised to keep the visitors in the game. Gyau then restored Kotoko’s lead with a thunderbolt from a distance before Seth Kwadwo powered in a header to make it 3-1 just before halftime.

After the break, Peter Amidu Acquah extended Kotoko’s lead with a close-range finish to seal the points, though Karela pulled one back through Emmanuel Boakye in the 72nd minute.

Kotoko dominated possession with 62% and created 10 shots (4 on target), showing control and intent throughout. The victory keeps them unbeaten in the league this season, with 11 points from five games and three matches in hand. They now shift attention to a mouthwatering Week 9 showdown against archrivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Karela’s defeat ends their three-game unbeaten streak, leaving them on 12 points after eight games. They face Dreams FC next in a crucial test of character.

Hearts of Oak End Winless Run

At the AAK Sports Arena in Ampain, Hearts of Oak recorded their first victory against Basake Holy Stars.

The Phobians looked determined to turn their fortunes around, and after a cautious start, they found rhythm and purpose. Frank Abora Duku broke the deadlock just before halftime with a composed penalty, giving Hearts the lead.

Hamza Issah continued his impressive scoring streak, doubling the advantage in the 59th minute with a precise finish. Though Holy Stars pulled one back via captain Issah Yakubu’s penalty in the 68th minute, Hearts held firm defensively to seal a much-needed win.

The result lifts Hearts up the standings, injecting renewed belief into Didi Dramani's side, while Holy Stars remain bottom of the table with no win in eight matches.

Dreams FC Shock Samartex

At the Tuba Astro Turf, Dreams FC stunned high-flying FC Samartex 2-0 to end their unbeaten run.

The Still Believe lads displayed tactical discipline and attacking precision throughout the encounter. Seidu Suraj opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a composed finish before Jonathan Nemorden sealed the result late in the game with an 83rd-minute strike.

Dreams FC’s defence stood resolute, repelling Samartex’s second-half surge to earn a deserved clean sheet. The win propels Dreams to 15th on the table with seven points, while Samartex drop to seventh with 13 points.

Other Results (Week 8)

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Vision FC

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 Young Apostles

All Black 1-1 Hearts of Lions

Eleven Wonders 0-1 Aduana Stars

Hohoe United 1-1 Medeama SC

Bechem United 0-0 Nations FC