Xabi Alonso breaks silence on Vinicius Junior's El Clasico substitution drama

The substitution incident had sparked widespread speculation about a potential summer exit for Vinicius and reports of growing tension within the Madrid squad. Despite issuing a public apology, Vinicius notably did not mention Alonso in his statement, fueling rumors of a rift between player and manager.
Addressing the issue at Friday’s press conference, Alonso emphasised that the matter is settled.
We had a meeting with everyone on Wednesday, and Vinicius was impeccable. He spoke honestly and was very good. For me, it’s settled. It was a very valuable, very positive statement. He showed his honesty; he spoke from the heart. The most important thing is what he said, and I was very satisfied. The matter was closed on Wednesday.
Alonso confirmed that Vinicius will face no punishment, dismissing earlier reports that he could be fined or sidelined.
He added,
No, no punishment. I think I’ve already given enough explanations. It was settled on Wednesday. We’ve had a very good week. What worries me is Valencia. I understand you, but understand me too
The incident came amid growing scrutiny of Alonso’s management style, with critics suggesting he is attempting to emulate Pep Guardiola’s methods. The young coach, however, remains committed to his approach.
Alonso said,
The most important thing is to be authentic, not to try to fake anything. Always think about what’s best for the team. Always have a good relationship, within respect, but know that not everyone is the same. You have to have emotional intelligence
When asked whether other players might mirror Vinicius’s public display of frustration, Alonso remained diplomatic:
I think the team and everyone, Vinicius, is focused on what’s most important. Everyone wants to be on the pitch. The focus is the same. We want to proceed safely.
Alonso’s comments aim to reassure fans and the wider football community that Real Madrid’s squad unity remains intact and that the club’s priority is on performance and results ahead of upcoming fixtures.