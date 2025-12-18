Ghana won't be a cybercrime hub; engage in legitimate business – Ablakwa advises youth

The Minister for foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the Mahama administration is committed to ensure that Ghana does not become a breeding ground for transnational cybercriminals and other organised crime networks.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on TV3 on December 18, 2025, Mr. Ablakwa explained that the government’s firm stance on international criminal cooperation has boosted Ghana’s credibility and strengthened trust with countries such as the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to him, several foreign partners have already cited improved cooperation with Ghana in cybercrime investigations, arrests and extradition processes, something he said other countries whose visa has been restricted do not do.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

“Our partners are very confident because we are building credibility and making it clear that Ghana will not become a hub for cybercrime, drug trafficking, money laundering or any heinous crime,” he noted

He pointed to recent global visa restrictions imposed on other nations due to poor criminal cooperation as evidence of how vital Ghana’s new posture is.

If you look at the very latest, this week's visa restriction on a number of those countries, they emphasize that for a number of those countries, it's because of their poor criminal record, where they are not cooperating with international partners.

The North Tongu MP stressed that the Mahama administration has invested heavily in modern technological systems, including AI-driven tracking tools, to detect, monitor and arrest cybercriminals operating within Ghana.

He also warned that foreigners that have relocated to Ghana and are using Ghana as their launchpad for their criminal activities will be tracked. “We will get them no matter where in this country they are operating,” he warned.

The MP encouraged the youth to engage in legitimate businesses and uphold ethical standards, stating reasons he has been signing labour mobility agreements, trade deals and investor-driven projects to support young people to succeed through lawful means.

“We don't want the youth to get us wrong. We are not out to harm you, we are not saying that you can't make money and live a good life, whatever you want to do on social media. I know that the youth like to flaunt whatever they have on social media.Just make sure it's genuine. Make sure that you are working hard. I mean, hard work pays.”

Mr. Ablakwa added that Ghana’s strong security cooperation with the United States, Mexico and Canada could yield additional benefits, including improved visa access and special travel arrangements for fans during upcoming international sporting events.

And I assure you that in the talks that I have had with the three governments of Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America, they are very excited about receiving Ghanaians. They have promised that they will create a special dispensation. Within the period of the world cup, they have promised that they will create a special dispensation for Ghanaian football fans.

