Ghanaian woman with 20 children begs for help: 'Looking after them is not easy'

A 42-year-old woman, identifed as Faustina Nti Kyeremah, has made an emotional public plea for assistance in caring for her 20 children, saying the burden of raising them alone has become overwhelming.

In an interview with Crime Check Ghana released on 16 December, Madam Kyeremah revealed that she had the children with two husbands, both of whom have since passed away, one in a motor accident and the other from illness. She is now solely responsible for their upbringing

Faustina shares she sells porridge to cater for the children but the income is not enough to meet the basic needs of the children

“My daily earnings from selling porridge are barely enough to support them,” she said. “I spend almost everything I make on the children, especially their education.”

She explained that many days the family relies mainly on porridge for meals due to lack of money for other food noting that on some days she has to beg to give them money for school. On the days there is no food, the children go to bed hungry.

She also highlighted the case of her eldest son, who completed Junior High School and gained admission to the Accra Academy. Although tuition is covered under the Free Senior High School policy, she cannot afford the daily transportation cost of GH¢30.

“I am begging Ghanaians to help me,” she pleaded. “Looking after 20 children is not easy. Sometimes I can’t even pay their transport to school. If you help me, you are helping these children. I fear that if things don’t improve, I might die and leave them behind with no one to care for them.”

She shares with crime check that she once said she would take the children to orphanage.