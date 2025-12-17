Nana Ama Mc Brown confirms amicable divorce from husband Maxwell Mensah

Award winning Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has officially confirmed her divorce from husband Maxwell Mensah.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Cookie Tee on Newsday on TV3 on December 17, 2025, Her Excellency revealed that the separation was mutual and free of conflict. She explained that both parties had simply grown weary of the marriage and agreed to end it peacefully.

She also said that although Maxwell Mensah’s family was initially not in support of the decision, the divorce was handled amicably. “It was a peaceful agreement between the two of us,” she noted, adding that there was no bitterness involved.

Although their marriage has ended, McBrown disclosed that she and her former husband remain very close and remain best of friends. She said they communicate frequently and are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter

“We still talk, we call each other all the time. We are best of friends. Our divorce didn’t happen on a bad note,” she said. “He takes care of his daughter, pays her school fees, and is very responsible, so we are cool. It’s just that both of us were tired of the marriage and decided to go our separate ways.”

She emphasised that marriage should not be viewed as the end of one’s life, nor should divorce be associated with hatred. According to McBrown, it would be difficult for her to cut ties with someone with whom she shares a child.

McBrown added that her relationship with Mensah’s family remains strong, revealing that she still visits them and continues to have a close bond with his mother.“I visit his family, and he does the same with mine. I talk to his children and even go to his mum’s shop at Makola to buy lace or anything I want,” she disclosed.

Nana Ama McBrown dismissed any speculation of abuse or mistreatment during their marriage sayng Maxwell is a gentleman. She stressed that Maxwell Mensah never raised his hand against her and treated her with respect throughout their 12 years together.

“The marriage simply couldn’t work,” she said. “There was no violence or maltreatment involved.” The actress disclosed that the divorce process was smooth, partly because there were no formal legal marriage documents involved, only a traditional ceremony.

I was married traditionally, and i still wear my ring because my husband wants me to.

Looking ahead, McBrown stated that she has no plans to remarry but remains open to having more children. She also admitted that feelings still linger between her and her former husband and did not rule out the possibility of reconciliation in the future.

Even though we are divorced, I still feel something for him, and I’m sure he does too,” she confessed. “I can’t tell if in the future we might come back together.

“I’m sure I won’t marry again, but I can still give birth again,” Nana Ama McBrown said.#TV3NewDay #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/Ok9vLM6bky — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 17, 2025