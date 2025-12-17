Advertisement

Nigerian TikToker Peller arrested over alleged suicide attempt after Jarvis split

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:48 - 17 December 2025
Peller
Popular Nigerian TikTok personality Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, has reportedly been taken into custody by the Nigerian Police following a disturbing incident linked to a recent relationship breakdown.

The content creator’s arrest is said to have come after he allegedly attempted to take his own life in the aftermath of a breakup with his girlfriend, fellow TikTok influencer Jarvis. The incident has sparked widespread concern across social media platforms.

Confirmation of Peller’s arrest came from fellow influencer Tunde Perry, who disclosed that the streamer was being held at a police station. Perry appealed for restraint and empathy from the public, urging people to support rather than condemn Peller during what he described as a difficult period.

“Please, let us all take it easy with Peller. He has been arrested and is currently at the police station,” Perry said. “We know what he did was wrong, and he has been spoken to. Right now, he needs encouragement and support. Let us forgive him.”

Peller, who is known to be close to Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and visited Ghana in October to attend the artiste’s birthday celebrations, has had a highly publicised relationship with Jarvis. Their romance has frequently attracted attention online, often for the wrong reasons.

The couple have previously faced several challenges, including a controversial episode in July when Peller allegedly threatened self-harm if Jarvis ended the relationship. Earlier this month, reports emerged that Jarvis had finally called off the relationship, a claim she later confirmed publicly.

Following the breakup, Peller is reported to have deliberately crashed his Mercedes-Benz on the Lekki Expressway in Lagos on Sunday, 14 December 2025. Videos that later went viral appear to show the influencer visibly distressed moments before the crash, thanking his followers and expressing thoughts suggestive of ending his life.

peller

After the incident, he was rushed to hospital to receive medical attention. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) responded to the crash and indicated that the matter would be investigated, though it remains unclear whether Peller’s arrest was initiated by the FRSC.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the Lagos State Police Command subsequently took Peller into custody for further investigation after the footage circulated widely online. The police reportedly described his actions as a serious offence that endangered both his life and that of other road users.

“His actions amount to a deliberate attempt to commit suicide and posed a grave risk to innocent members of the public,” the police were quoted as saying. “The case is currently under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). The findings will be made public, and the suspect will be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law.”

See the police statement below.

