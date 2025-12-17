The Best FIFA XI 2025: See who made the Men’s Team of the Year

Football’s finest players were celebrated on December 16, 2025, at the FIFA The Best Football Awards in Doha, Qatar, when the governing body unveiled its Men’s Team of the Year for 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement highlights an elite lineup of players whose performances between August 2024 and August 2025 set them apart in club and international competitions. This year’s selection is notable for the dominance of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), whose players form the backbone of the team.

Goalkeeper

Between the posts, Gianluigi Donnarumma was chosen as the goalkeeper of the year. The Italian played a pivotal role for PSG throughout a season that saw the club achieve remarkable domestic and European success, demonstrating composure, leadership, and shot-stopping ability in crucial matches.

Defensive Line

The defense is anchored by a combination of PSG stars and world-class internationals. Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes represent PSG’s formidable backline. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk rounds out the defense, bringing experience, leadership, and consistency that have kept him among the world’s top defenders for several seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: PSG to face Flamengo in FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

Midfield

Cole Palmer, fresh off being named Golden Ball winner at the FIFA Club World Cup, PSG’s Vitinha, who brings control and precision, while Barcelona’s Pedri contributes vision and playmaking ability. Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid provides box-to-box influence, completing the midfield.

Attack

At the front, Ousmane Dembélé headlines the attack, combining pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability. His performances throughout the year also earned him the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year award. Alongside him, Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal brings youthful exuberance, speed, and creativity, representing the next generation of footballing talent ready to dominate the sport.

#TheBest FIFA Men's 11 in 2025. ✨ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 16, 2025

The FIFA Men’s Team of the Year is chosen through a global voting system that includes national team coaches and captains, journalists, and fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This approach ensures that the XI reflects both consistent club performance and contributions on the international stage.

The team represents a blend of established leaders and rising stars, highlighting the global talent shaping the future of football.