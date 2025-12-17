Nana Ama McBrown says she will not remarry after divorce from husband Maxwell Mensah

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown has spoken candidly about life after divorce, making it clear that she does not see marriage in her future again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Cookie Tee on Newsday on TV3, the media personality reflected on the realities of marriage, particularly within the entertainment industry. Drawing from her own experience, McBrown explained that her position is not rooted in resentment but in thoughtful self-awareness.

READ MORE: Nana Ama Mc Brown confirms peaceful divorce from husband Maxwell Mensah

“Cookie, I will not marry again,” she stated. “I was married for a good 12 years, and I can honestly say it was not easy. When you see a celebrity marriage that has stood the test of time and is still thriving, you truly have to applaud that couple because it takes a lot.”

Nana Ama McBrown

Advertisement

Advertisement

While ruling out remarriage, McBrown clarified that she remains open to expanding her family should she choose to do so. She stressed that her decisions are deeply personal and shaped by reflection on her life journey rather than external pressure.

READ MORE: Nigerian TikToker Peller arrested over alleged suicide attempt after Jarvis split

The actress confirmed that her marriage to Maxwell Mensah lasted 12 years and ended amicably. According to her, both she and her former husband mutually agreed to part ways after recognising that the marriage had run its course.

Despite the end of their union, McBrown revealed that their relationship remains warm and respectful. She emphasised that divorce does not always have to be accompanied by hostility, legal battles or bitterness.

“Divorce does not mean hatred,” she explained. “Marriage should not always end in court cases, insults or unnecessary drama.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She disclosed that she continues to maintain close ties with Maxwell Mensah’s family, noting that the bond they built over the years has not been broken by the separation.

“I still visit his family, and he does the same with mine. I speak with his children, and I even go to his mother’s shop at Makola to buy lace or whatever I need,” she shared.

When asked whether she would consider reconciling if her former husband sought to return, McBrown spoke warmly of him, describing him as a gentleman, but maintained that the chapter of marriage between them has closed. She also revealed that she still wears her wedding ring at his request.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to her, Maxwell Mensah advised her not to remove it, as he believes there may be a chance for reconciliation in the future. McBrown added, however, that while she holds affection for him, entering a new relationship or marrying another person is not an option she is considering.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah

“Maxwell is a good man. I still love or like him, but we were both tired of the marriage and agreed to go our separate ways,” she said. “In our 12 years together, we only had one serious disagreement, which happened in Brazil, and we resolved it. He never abused or insulted me. He is a true gentleman, it was the marriage that did not work.”

She further revealed that, despite the divorce, Maxwell Mensah continues to manage aspects of her professional affairs, highlighting the mutual trust and respect that still exist between them.

McBrown explained that she chose to speak openly about her experience to encourage others and to demonstrate that divorce does not always have to be destructive or bitter.