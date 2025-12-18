Ghana National Fire Service to begin nationwide vehicle fire extinguisher compliance exercise on December 18

The Ghana National Fire Service is set to begin the nationwide fire extinguisher compliance exercise on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The exercise is to ensure that all vehicles operating in the country are equipped with functional and certified fire extinguishers.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety, reduce fire outbreaks involving vehicles, and promote a fire-preparedness culture among motorists.

In a press statement, the operation will be led by the GNFS Fire Safety Compliance Taskforce, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The GNFS Fire Safety Compliance Taskforce, a special unit mandated to enforce vehicular fire safety standards, will conduct on-the-spot inspections, issue certification tags for effective fire extinguishers, and provide expert advice to vehicle owners on fire safety measures as outlined under Section 4(c) of the Ghana National Fire Service Act, 1997 (Act 537).

As part of the campaign, the Taskforce will engage drivers, transport unions, and vehicle owners across the country, encouraging them to carry at least one functional, GNFS-certified fire extinguisher at all times.

Drivers will also be required to ensure their extinguishers are serviceable and up to date, including checking pressure gauges, expiry dates, and tamper seals. Vehicle owners must also mount fire extinguishers securely and make them easily accessible while on the road.

The GNFS further advised motorists to carry additional safety items, including a warning triangle and a first-aid kit, to enhance preparedness and minimise casualties during emergencies.

The Ghana National Fire Service believes the exercise will significantly reduce road fire incidents and reinforce safety consciousness among vehicle users nationwide.

The GNFS emphasized that every second counts when fire breaks out in a vehicle. A certified and functional fire extinguisher within reach can make the difference between a minor scare and a tragic loss, the statement read.

The campaign is expected to continue after its launch today, December 18, 2025with regular checks to ensure total compliance from motorists across Ghana.

