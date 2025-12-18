Advertisement

Ghana National Fire Service to begin nationwide vehicle fire extinguisher compliance exercise on December 18

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:50 - 18 December 2025
Advertisement

The Ghana National Fire Service is set to begin the nationwide fire extinguisher compliance exercise on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Advertisement

The exercise is to ensure that all vehicles operating in the country are equipped with functional and certified fire extinguishers.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety, reduce fire outbreaks involving vehicles, and promote a fire-preparedness culture among motorists.

In a press statement, the operation will be led by the GNFS Fire Safety Compliance Taskforce, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The GNFS Fire Safety Compliance Taskforce, a special unit mandated to enforce vehicular fire safety standards, will conduct on-the-spot inspections, issue certification tags for effective fire extinguishers, and provide expert advice to vehicle owners on fire safety measures as outlined under Section 4(c) of the Ghana National Fire Service Act, 1997 (Act 537).

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Ghanaian woman with 20 children begs for help: 'Looking after them is not easy'

As part of the campaign, the Taskforce will engage drivers, transport unions, and vehicle owners across the country, encouraging them to carry at least one functional, GNFS-certified fire extinguisher at all times.

Drivers will also be required to ensure their extinguishers are serviceable and up to date, including checking pressure gauges, expiry dates, and tamper seals. Vehicle owners must also mount fire extinguishers securely and make them easily accessible while on the road.

The GNFS further advised motorists to carry additional safety items, including a warning triangle and a first-aid kit, to enhance preparedness and minimise casualties during emergencies.

The Ghana National Fire Service believes the exercise will significantly reduce road fire incidents and reinforce safety consciousness among vehicle users nationwide.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Parliament clears concession for Accra–Kumasi expressway under Big Push Agenda

The GNFS emphasized that every second counts when fire breaks out in a vehicle. A certified and functional fire extinguisher within reach can make the difference between a minor scare and a tragic loss, the statement read.

The campaign is expected to continue after its launch today, December 18, 2025with regular checks to ensure total compliance from motorists across Ghana.

Advertisement

The GNFS says it remains committed to improving safety across the country through intensified public education on vehicular fire prevention and strict enforcement measures.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
News
19.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
Police seizes 45 motorbikes, arrest 33 suspects in Kasoa Anti-crime swoop operations
News
19.12.2025
Police seizes 45 motorbikes, arrest 33 suspects in Kasoa Anti-crime swoop operations
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
Entertainment
19.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
GRA closes four Chinese companies in Mallam for failing to produce sales records
News
19.12.2025
GRA closes four Chinese companies in Mallam for failing to produce sales records
Joselyn Dumas
Entertainment
19.12.2025
'If you ban us, ban alcohol too' — Joselyn Dumas on FDA ban
Kommenda Sugar factory set to be operational by end of 2026 – Trade Minister
News
19.12.2025
Kommenda Sugar factory set to be operational by end of 2026 – Trade Minister