Three years ago today: Was the 2022 FIFA World Cup final the greatest ever?

Three years on, the debate still rages. Was the 2022 FIFA World Cup final the greatest the tournament has ever produced? For many football fans around the world, the answer remains a resounding yes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On December 18, 2022, Argentina and France delivered a final that transcended sport at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. What unfolded over 120 minutes and a nerve-shredding penalty shootout was a once-in-a-generation spectacle , a match that blended elite quality, raw emotion and unforgettable drama in equal measure.

Argentina arrived in the final chasing their first World Cup title since 1986, driven by the dream of lifting the trophy for Lionel Messi, whose glittering career still lacked football’s ultimate prize. France, the defending champions, were powered by Kylian Mbappé, already a World Cup winner at 19 and eager to announce himself as the game’s next dominant force.For much of the contest, Argentina appeared to be cruising.

⏮️ Three years ago today…



🇦🇷🇫🇷 The best #FIFAWorldCup final ever? pic.twitter.com/iyTlIi1sAb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Clattenburg and Neville support referee decision on Semenyo incident

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half, before Ángel Di María finished a flowing team move to put the South Americans two goals ahead. With Messi dictating play and Argentina in full control, France struggled to gain a foothold.

Then came a stunning shift in momentum. With just ten minutes of normal time remaining, Mbappé dragged France back into the contest, converting a penalty before rifling home a superb volley barely a minute later. In the blink of an eye, the final was level, and the world was watching in disbelief. Extra time brought even more drama.

Messi struck again, seemingly sealing his destiny as a World Cup winner, only for Mbappé to respond once more from the penalty spot to complete a remarkable hat-trick. At 3–3, the final became the first in history to feature six goals and a hat-trick since 1966, setting the stage for a penalty shootout worthy of the occasion.Argentina held their nerve when it mattered most, winning the shootout 4–2 to secure their third World Cup title.

Gonzalo Montiel’s winning kick sparked scenes of unfiltered joy, while Messi fell to his knees, finally crowned world champion. He would later be awarded the Golden Ball, a fitting honour for a tournament in which he had carried his nation on his shoulders.Beyond the scoreline, the match’s legacy lies in its symbolism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a passing-of-the-torch moment between Messi and Mbappé. It was also a reminder of football’s unique ability to swing from certainty to chaos, from heartbreak to ecstasy, within minutes.

Three years later, the Argentina–France final continues to be replayed, reanalysed and debated across the footballing world. As fans look ahead to future tournaments, particularly the expanded 2026 World Cup, the benchmark set in Qatar remains dauntingly high.