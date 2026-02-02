Vibe Beauty Ghana Relaunches With a Fresh Look and the Same Trusted Quality

The skincare brand you know and love is back, bolder, fresher, and still affordable. 

Vibe Beauty Ghana has officially relaunched with a new packaging design while maintaining the same trusted quality and content that customers have relied on for years. 

This rebrand is not just about appearance. It’s a reaffirmation of Vibe’s commitment to value, variety, and everyday skincare that works for everyone. 

More Value for Your Money: Vibe Shower Gels at 1100ml 

One thing that truly sets Vibe apart is its extra-value shower gel size. While most brands stop at 1 litre, Vibe offers 1100ml, giving you more product and longer use at the same affordable price point. 

Vibe Shower Gel comes in four nourishing variants, all formulated with goat milk for gentle cleansing and skin care: 

Goat Milk (Original) – mild, soothing, and perfect for daily use 

Goat Milk + Carrot – supports brighter-looking skin 

Goat Milk + Aloe Vera – hydrates and calms the skin 

Goat Milk + Honey – locks in moisture and softness 

These shower gels cleanse effectively without stripping your skin, making them suitable for all skin types. 

Skin-Loving Body Creams That Melt Smoothly 

Vibe’s body creams are designed for people who want moisture without heaviness. The formula has a smooth texture that is not too oily and melts easily into the skin, leaving it soft and comfortable all day.

Available variants include: 

Cocoa Butter – deep nourishment and moisture 

Vitamin C – promotes a healthy, radiant glow

Carrot – supports even-looking skin tone 

Whether you’re starting your day or moisturizing at night, Vibe body creams deliver hydration without stickiness. 

48-Hour Protection With a Scent for Every Mood 

Vibe understands that fragrance is personal. That’s why its deodorants and roll-ons come in a wide range of options for both men and women, all offering 48-hour advanced protection

For Women: 

● Essence 

● Bouquet 

● Fresh 

● Grapefruit 

For Men: 

● Extreme 

● Intense 

● Cool Rush 

● Original 

This variety ensures everyone can find a scent that matches their lifestyle, whether you prefer something soft, fresh, or bold. 

Affordable Skincare You Can Trust 

Despite the upgraded look, Vibe remains highly affordable, making quality skincare accessible to more people across Ghana. The brand continues to deliver products that balance performance, quantity, and price without compromise.

Where to Buy Vibe Products in Ghana 

You can purchase Vibe products at Daddy Ash Limited outlets nationwide:

● Okaishie & Makola 

● Takoradi Market Circle 

● Kumasi Adum 

● Ashley Botwe (Pentecost Junction) 

● Sowutuom – Mensah Addo 

Connect With Vibe Beauty Ghana 

Instagram: @vibebeautygh 

TikTok: @vibe_beauty_gh 

Facebook: @vibebeautygh 

Phone: 0244772599

Vibe Beauty Ghana Relaunches With a Fresh Look and the Same Trusted Quality
