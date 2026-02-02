YFM to Partner UniMAC to Boost Ghana’s Creative Economy 

#Featuredpost

Ghana’s leading urban radio and youth brand, YFM, is set to deepen its collaboration with the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) to strengthen partnerships in the entertainment, culture, and creative economy sectors. The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by a high-powered YFM delegation to UniMAC on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The delegation, led by Mr. Ernest Boateng, Group Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance (GMA), YFM’s parent company, included Dr. Timothy Karikari, Director of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC); Erskine Amo Whyte, Programmes Manager at YFM; and Brownberry, host of the RyseNShyne show. UniMAC alumni currently excelling at YFM including Reggie Reg (YFM’s Best Employee 2025), Philip Nii Ankrah (Adjelebi), and Roxanne Quaye, also joined the visit.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Boateng emphasized the role of the partnership in developing Ghana’s creative industry. “UniMAC has consistently been a source of talent for YFM and the wider GMA Group,” he said. “Our collaboration will focus on entertainment, culture, and the broader creative economy, ensuring students are equipped with the skills and exposure needed to succeed in these dynamic sectors.” He further revealed plans for YFM and the GMA Group to collaborate with UniMAC by leveraging the university’s expertise and resources, alongside industry insights, particularly in emerging areas such as the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in media and communications, to strengthen student capacity.

UniMAC Vice-Chancellor Professor Eric Opoku Mensah welcomed the delegation and described the visit as the first of its kind by a major media brand during his tenure. “UniMAC remains the best in media and communications in the country,” he said. “Our students begin practical work early, with many launching businesses and influencing Ghana’s creative and cultural spaces even before graduation. This partnership with YFM and GMA will provide them with greater opportunities to engage meaningfully with the entertainment and creative industries.”

Other UniMAC leaders present included the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Winston Kwame Abroampa; Acting Registrar, Dr. Obaapanin Adu Oforiwaa; Director of Finance, Mr. Francis Obeng; and Assistant Registrar, Mr. Robert Dadzie, all of whom expressed full support for the initiative.

The visit marks a significant step toward bridging academic training with professional practice in entertainment, culture, and the creative economy, empowering students to contribute effectively to Ghana’s vibrant media and cultural landscape.