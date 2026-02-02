YFM bags 15 nominations at 2025 RTP Awards 

With 13 nominations across various categories, the YFM brand, radio personalities and DJs across the golden YFM Triangle made up of Y107.9FM-Accra, Y102.5FM-Kumasi and Y97.9FM-Takoradi are dominating the Ghanaian media scene.

Director of Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), Timothy Karikari (Ph.D) expressed profound joy at the feat achieved by the team. “These nominations are a strong validation of the hard work, creativity, and professionalism of the entire YFM team. At GMABC, we are committed to building media brands that are innovative, relevant, and impactful, and YFM continues to demonstrate excellence in youth engagement and content delivery. We are proud of the team and grateful to the RTP Awards for recognizing their dedication to quality broadcasting.”