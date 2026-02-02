YFM bags 15 nominations at 2025 RTP Awards
Ghana’s number one (1) youth and urban radio station, YFM has received an impressive number of nominations in the 15th Goldbond RTP Awards 2025.
With 13 nominations across various categories, the YFM brand, radio personalities and DJs across the golden YFM Triangle made up of Y107.9FM-Accra, Y102.5FM-Kumasi and Y97.9FM-Takoradi are dominating the Ghanaian media scene.
Director of Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), Timothy Karikari (Ph.D) expressed profound joy at the feat achieved by the team. “These nominations are a strong validation of the hard work, creativity, and professionalism of the entire YFM team. At GMABC, we are committed to building media brands that are innovative, relevant, and impactful, and YFM continues to demonstrate excellence in youth engagement and content delivery. We are proud of the team and grateful to the RTP Awards for recognizing their dedication to quality broadcasting.”
See list of YFM’s 13 nominations below:
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR 2025
1. YFM (ACCRA)
RADIO PROGRAM OF THE YEAR 2023
1. DRYVE OF YOUR LYFE – YFM (ACCRA)
BEST RADIO PERSONALITY WESTERN SECTOR 2025
1. NANA QUASI-WUSU – YFM
2. CHELSY SEY – YFM
RADIO MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR 2025
1. BROWN BERRY – YFM (ACCRA)
RADIO MORNING PROGRAM OF THE YEAR 2025
1. RYSE N SHYNE – YFM (ACCRA)
RADIO MID-MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR 2025
1. PAP JAY – YFM (KUMASI)
2. REV ERSKINE – YFM (ACCRA)
RADIO LATE AFTERNOON SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR 2025
1. AJ MENSAH – YFM (KUMASI)
RADIO LATE AFTERNOON PROGRAM OF THE YEAR 2025
1. DRYVE OF YOUR LYFE – YFM (KUMASI)
2. DRYVE OF YOUR LYFE – YFM (ACCRA)
RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR 2025
1. DJ COLEDA – YFM (KUMASI)
2. DJ KESS -- YFM (ACCRA)
