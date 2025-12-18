'We’re not England yet, but we’re getting closer': Kim Lars Björkgren hails Black Queens progress

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkgren has described his time in charge of Ghana’s senior women’s national team as an “amazing” and “great experience”, expressing pride in how far the team has come while setting his sights firmly on an even more successful 2026.

Despite the intense demands of the international calendar, the Swedish tactician believes the journey so far has been deeply rewarding. Under his guidance, the Black Queens recorded a WAFCON semi-final appearance and went on to secure a third-place finish, achievements that marked a clear upward trajectory for the team.

Overall, they have been a great experience, and I’m so happy that I took the opportunity,

Björkgren said, reflecting on his tenure so far. He credited the progress to deliberate squad rotation, detailed preparation and a strong collective mentality built through consistent meetings and hard work.Looking ahead, the Black Queens boss is ambitious about what lies next.

I wish that 2026 is going to be an even more successful year,

he added, while also extending Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes to Ghanaians at home and abroad. One of the clearest indicators of Ghana’s growth, Björkgren believes, came in the recent narrow defeat to England in an international friendly.

Facing one of the world’s top-ranked women’s teams, the Black Queens showed resilience and discipline, pushing the European champions in a match that served as a valuable benchmark.

It was one of the toughest games you can play,

the coach admitted, stressing the importance of testing his players against elite opposition.

It showed that, OK, we’re not England yet, but we’re getting closer.

Björkgren described the England clash as a “unique, great opportunity” for his players to understand the standards required at the very highest level of women’s football. He was particularly encouraged by the team’s composure and fighting spirit throughout the encounter.

They stayed in the game for the whole game

he noted, highlighting the tactical discipline and mental strength that kept Ghana competitive until the final whistle. The Black Queens’ recent progress builds on a strong period that included a WAFCON bronze medal and qualification for major international competitions, milestones that have restored belief among players and supporters alike.

Björkgren also paid tribute to the unity within the squad and the backing they have received from fans, especially during matches played in Accra.

We felt really that we did it all together,