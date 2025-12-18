'They will add nothing, they shouldn't call them' – Derek Boateng on Hudson-Odoi, Nketiah debate
Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng has weighed firmly into the ongoing debate over the potential call-up of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, delivering a charged assessment about loyalty, fairness, and commitment in Ghana’s national team.
Speaking in an interview on Sporty FM, Boateng dismissed suggestions that the England-born duo should be invited to the Black Stars, arguing that their inclusion would undermine players who have already endured the demands of African qualification campaigns.
I feel like those players, they should not call them, they should not invite them, both Odoi and Nketia, no. I don't think it's fair. No, it's not fair,
he said
Boateng’s views are shaped by personal experience, having represented Ghana during some of the most demanding qualification periods in African football. He recalled a specific incident involving Kevin-Prince Boateng to affirm his point.
I quite remember when I was with the national team, we went to Congo or something to play qualification. Kevin Prince Boateng was invited, he didn't show up,
he explained. According to Derek Boateng, the Ghana Football Association at the time took a firm stance, refusing to accommodate players who missed key fixtures but later sought to rejoin the team for high-profile matches.
“And the next game we played against England, he came to the hotel, he made sure that he has to be out from the squad. He would not play. And Nyantakyi and the rest of them made sure that he'd leave the camp.”
For Boateng, players cannot bypass difficult African qualifiers and then return when conditions become more comfortable.
Because we cannot go to African Cup or… sorry for my language… and go and play. Then we come to England to go and play and you show up, you want to play, now you are good, so I feel like those players should not come. They should not invite them.
he said. Also Boateng pointed out the footballing value Hudson-Odoi and Nketiah would bring if selected at this stage.
They will not add nothing. They should not call them. Look, football is a team where bringing them will create a lot of chaos in the national team and a lot of troubles. You have to remember, now the players have friends in the teams. So if you are my friend and they didn't invite you, and they invite the kids here, you've been playing the qualification and they invite you, I will not be happy to go there and perform or anything,
he said.
The Debate.
The debate around dual-national players is not new in Ghanaian football. In recent years, the Black Stars have benefited from foreign-born players switching allegiance, yet concerns persist over late commitments and perceived entitlement to national team places.
Hudson-Odoi and Nketiah, both products of England’s youth system, have been repeatedly linked with Ghana but have yet to make competitive appearances for the Black Stars.
