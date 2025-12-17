Advertisement

Safonov’s shootout heroics power PSG to historic FIFA Intercontinental Cup glory

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 20:10 - 17 December 2025
Safonov the hero as PSG beat Flamengo to win Intercontinental Cup.
Advertisement

READ ALSO: The Best FIFA XI 2025: See who made the Men’s Team of the Year

Advertisement

The victory saw PSG become the first French club to lift a global club title, with goalkeeper Matvei Safonov emerging as the undisputed hero after saving four penalties in a dramatic shootout.

The final came just months after PSG’s disappointment in the FIFA Club World Cup, and Luis Enrique’s side entered the contest determined not to let another international crown slip away.

That intent was clear early on as PSG dominated possession and created the better chances, with João Neves and Lee Kang-in testing Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi.

Advertisement

A brief moment of celebration followed when Fabián Ruiz appeared to score from a loose ball, but VAR ruled the effort out after determining Rossi had not conceded a corner.

READ ALSO: FIFA Intercontinental Cup: Here's everything you didn’t know about the unpopular competition

Flamengo gradually grew into the game, matching PSG’s intensity in an increasingly physical first half. However, it was the European champions who struck first shortly before the break.

After Lee was forced off through injury, his replacement Senny Mayulu played a key role in the build-up, spreading play wide to Désiré Doué, whose low cross was missed by Rossi and calmly finished by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to give PSG the lead.

PSG pressed for a second goal after the restart, but their inability to extend the advantage proved costly. Just past the hour mark, VAR intervened again, adjudging Marquinhos to have fouled Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the penalty area. Flamengo midfielder Jorginho stepped up and coolly converted the spot-kick to restore parity and swing momentum back towards the South American champions.

Advertisement

The equaliser sparked an open and nervy contest, with PSG piling on pressure while Flamengo remained dangerous on the counter. Both sides had chances late on, but strong defending and missed opportunities ensured the match went into extra time.

Even then, neither team could find a decisive moment, and penalties became inevitable.What followed was one of the most remarkable shootouts in recent football history. After the opening kicks were converted, Safonov took complete control, saving penalties from Saúl Ñíguez, Pedro, Léo Pereira and Luiz Araújo.

Despite PSG scoring only once more, through Nuno Mendes, Safonov’s four saves were enough to secure a 2–1 shootout victory, sending PSG’s players and supporters into celebration.

READ ALSO: Aitana Bonmatí makes history with third consecutive FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award

Advertisement

The triumph marked PSG’s 50th win of the 2025 calendar year and sealed their sixth trophy of the season, underlining a period of unprecedented success for the club.

For Flamengo, the defeat would be a painful reminder of missed opportunity, as their wait for a second global title, following their famous 1981 Intercontinental Cup win over Liverpool continues.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
News
19.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
Police seizes 45 motorbikes, arrest 33 suspects in Kasoa Anti-crime swoop operations
News
19.12.2025
Police seizes 45 motorbikes, arrest 33 suspects in Kasoa Anti-crime swoop operations
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
Entertainment
19.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
GRA closes four Chinese companies in Mallam for failing to produce sales records
News
19.12.2025
GRA closes four Chinese companies in Mallam for failing to produce sales records
Joselyn Dumas
Entertainment
19.12.2025
'If you ban us, ban alcohol too' — Joselyn Dumas on FDA ban
Kommenda Sugar factory set to be operational by end of 2026 – Trade Minister
News
19.12.2025
Kommenda Sugar factory set to be operational by end of 2026 – Trade Minister