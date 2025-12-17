Safonov’s shootout heroics power PSG to historic FIFA Intercontinental Cup glory

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victory saw PSG become the first French club to lift a global club title, with goalkeeper Matvei Safonov emerging as the undisputed hero after saving four penalties in a dramatic shootout.

The final came just months after PSG’s disappointment in the FIFA Club World Cup, and Luis Enrique’s side entered the contest determined not to let another international crown slip away.

That intent was clear early on as PSG dominated possession and created the better chances, with João Neves and Lee Kang-in testing Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A brief moment of celebration followed when Fabián Ruiz appeared to score from a loose ball, but VAR ruled the effort out after determining Rossi had not conceded a corner.

Flamengo gradually grew into the game, matching PSG’s intensity in an increasingly physical first half. However, it was the European champions who struck first shortly before the break.

After Lee was forced off through injury, his replacement Senny Mayulu played a key role in the build-up, spreading play wide to Désiré Doué, whose low cross was missed by Rossi and calmly finished by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to give PSG the lead.

PSG pressed for a second goal after the restart, but their inability to extend the advantage proved costly. Just past the hour mark, VAR intervened again, adjudging Marquinhos to have fouled Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the penalty area. Flamengo midfielder Jorginho stepped up and coolly converted the spot-kick to restore parity and swing momentum back towards the South American champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The equaliser sparked an open and nervy contest, with PSG piling on pressure while Flamengo remained dangerous on the counter. Both sides had chances late on, but strong defending and missed opportunities ensured the match went into extra time.

Even then, neither team could find a decisive moment, and penalties became inevitable.What followed was one of the most remarkable shootouts in recent football history. After the opening kicks were converted, Safonov took complete control, saving penalties from Saúl Ñíguez, Pedro, Léo Pereira and Luiz Araújo.

Despite PSG scoring only once more, through Nuno Mendes, Safonov’s four saves were enough to secure a 2–1 shootout victory, sending PSG’s players and supporters into celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The triumph marked PSG’s 50th win of the 2025 calendar year and sealed their sixth trophy of the season, underlining a period of unprecedented success for the club.