Senegal government alleges corruption in decision to hand 2025 AFCON title to Morocco

The Senegal government has called for an independent international investigation following the Confederation of African Football’s controversial decision to strip the country of its Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and award it to Morocco.

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The CAF Appeal Board has sensationally overturned the AFCON final result, stripping the Senegalese team of their hard-fought trophy. The governing body ruled that the squad forfeited the match against the host nation after their players walked off the pitch.

The chaotic scenes unfolded deep into stoppage time when a VAR review awarded a late penalty to the opposing side, prompting the manager to instruct his players to return to the dressing room. Although they eventually came back to secure a 1-0 victory in extra time, officials applied tournament regulations retroactively to hand the hosts a 3-0 default win.

The decision has sparked strong backlash from Senegalese authorities, who have questioned the integrity of the process.

Senegal’s government spokeswoman Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye said in a statement on Wednesday.

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By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was properly played and won in accordance with the rules of the game, the CAF seriously undermines its own credibility

Senegal unequivocally rejects this unjustified attempt at dispossession

She said while calling for,

an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within the CAF’s governing bodies.

CAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

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The controversy extends beyond the pitch. Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko had earlier criticised the treatment of Senegalese supporters in Morocco following unrest during the final. Eighteen Senegalese fans were jailed after violence erupted during a pitch invasion linked to the player protest on January 18 in Rabat.

Reacting to the February sentencing — which ranged from three months to one year and included fines — Sonko told parliament:

“It seems this matter goes beyond the realm of sport, and that is regrettable."

“For two countries that call each other friends, like Morocco and Senegal, things should not have gone this far.”

Meanwhile, the Senegal Football Federation has confirmed it will challenge CAF’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

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