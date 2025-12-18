Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor finalise divorce in multi-million dollar settlement

The divorce between former NBA player Iman Shumpert and singer, actress, and entrepreneur Teyana Taylor has been finalized, bringing to a close one of the most high-profile celebrity separations in recent years.

Court documents show that the settlement involves the transfer of more than $25 million in assets from Shumpert to Taylor, alongside ongoing child support and educational commitments.The couple, who were married for eight years, began divorce proceedings in January 2023, with the case officially concluded in June 2024 in Fulton County, Georgia.

While the separation itself was kept largely private, details of the financial settlement later became public, highlighting the scale of the agreement and its impact on both parties’ finances.As part of the settlement, Taylor is set to receive a $10 million cash payment, in addition to four residential properties valued at approximately $10 million.

These properties formed part of the couple’s shared real-estate portfolio and will now be fully transferred into Taylor’s name. The agreement also includes the transfer of several luxury vehicles to Taylor, among them a Maybach valued at around $300,000, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter estimated at $80,000, and a custom tour bus worth approximately $700,000.

These assets significantly increase the overall value of the settlement and reflect the lifestyle the couple maintained during their marriage.In addition to cash and property, Taylor retains full ownership and control of her businesses, including her creative and production ventures.

This aspect of the settlement ensures her continued independence as an entrepreneur and confirms that her business interests remain entirely separate from Shumpert following the divorce.Legal filings indicate that during the marriage, Shumpert placed the majority of his earnings into joint accounts shared with Taylor.

As a result, the division of assets heavily favoured Taylor, reflecting both the legal framework governing marital property and the financial arrangements made during the relationship.

He is required to pay $8,000 per month in child support, as well as cover all private school tuition, educational costs, and medical expenses.

These provisions aim to maintain stability and continuity in the children’s lives following the separation. Following the asset transfers, reports suggest Shumpert is left with approximately $2 million in personal assets and does not retain ownership of a primary residence that was jointly held during the marriage.