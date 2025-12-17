Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes revived as FIFA probes DR Congo player eligibility

Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been handed an unexpected lifeline following confirmation that FIFA has opened an investigation into the eligibility of players fielded by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) during the African playoff stage of the qualification campaign.

The development comes weeks after DR Congo edged Nigeria 4–3 on penalties in the African playoff final, a result that initially ended the Super Eagles’ hopes of progressing to the intercontinental playoffs.

The Leopards subsequently secured Africa’s slot in that decisive phase and are scheduled to face either Jamaica or New Caledonia, with the winner earning a place at the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, that qualification is now under serious scrutiny after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lodged a formal complaint with FIFA, alleging that DR Congo may have fielded ineligible players in breach of both FIFA statutes and Congolese nationality laws.

At the centre of the dispute are claims that between six and nine DR Congo players may not have completed the full legal and administrative procedures required to represent the country at international level.

Reports indicate that the players in question had switched national allegiance but may not have fulfilled all domestic legal requirements governing nationality.Unlike many nations, DR Congo does not generally recognise dual citizenship.

Under its constitution, individuals who acquire another nationality are expected to formally renounce their Congolese citizenship, particularly when they are beyond the age limit for making a definitive nationality choice.

The NFF argues that some players failed to complete this renunciation process before being selected.While FIFA regulations permit players to switch international allegiance under specific conditions, holding a passport alone does not automatically guarantee eligibility.

Players must also comply with the nationality laws of the country they represent, in addition to meeting FIFA’s criteria on changes of association. Nigeria’s complaint is therefore rooted in the interpretation and application of Congolese domestic law, rather than FIFA’s regulations alone.

FIFA has acknowledged receipt of the petition and is currently reviewing documentation submitted by both parties. The investigation will assess whether the players were properly cleared before participating in the playoff match.

If breaches are confirmed, the governing body could impose sanctions ranging from disciplinary action to match forfeiture, a decision that could significantly alter the outcome of the qualification process. For Nigeria, the stakes are high.

Having already missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Super Eagles face the prospect of a second consecutive absence from football’s biggest stage. A favourable ruling from FIFA could potentially see Nigeria reinstated or awarded the playoff victory, though such an outcome would depend on the findings and the timing of the decision.

DR Congo, meanwhile, continue preparations for their intercontinental playoff fixture as they await FIFA’s verdict. The Leopards, who last appeared at the World Cup in 1974 as Zaire, are hoping to return to the global stage for the first time in over five decades.

As FIFA’s investigation unfolds, the case has captured attention across African football, raising broader questions about nationality laws, eligibility checks and governance within the international game.