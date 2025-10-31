FDA calls for ban on popular ‘Dadesen’ pots, warning they may cause cancer, kidney failure

The Eastern Regional Manager of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Anita Owusu-Kuffour, has urged authorities to place an immediate ban on locally made cooking pots, commonly known as “Dadesen”.

These locally crafted pots are a staple in many Ghanaian households, valued for their strength, heat retention, and the distinct taste they impart to meals. Produced mainly by skilled local artisans, the pots are often made from recycled metals such as aluminium sourced from old vehicle parts, roofing materials, and other metallic scraps.

Despite their cultural and economic importance, concerns about their safety have persisted for years. Experts have warned that the informal and unregulated manufacturing process typically carried out in small foundries without quality control makes it nearly impossible to monitor the types of metals used. This has led to the inclusion of hazardous materials like lead and other toxic metals during production.

She said FDA investigations had detected dangerous levels of lead used in the production of the pots, warning that the contamination poses serious health risks to consumers.

Madam Owusu-Kuffour made the call during a stakeholder engagement on heavy metal contamination in cereal-legume mixes held in Somanya, in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

She explained that FDA surveillance revealed that lead, a toxic heavy metal, is often added during the manufacturing process of “Dadesen” pots to soften the metal and ease moulding.

However, this practice, she cautioned, exposes users to severe health conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, and Parkinson’s disease.

She said,

When they are making the pots, the metal becomes hard, so they add lead to soften it. The sad part is that most local manufacturers have no idea about the health implications

We are, therefore, advising the public to stop using ‘Dadesen’ that contains lead.

When asked how consumers could identify lead-contaminated pots, Madam Owusu-Kuffour said the best solution is for artisans to stop using lead entirely and adopt safer alternatives, such as stainless steel for cookware production.

She also cautioned against the careless use of nonstick cookware, warning that once the protective coating begins to wear off, it can release toxic chemicals and heavy metals into food.

She explained,

If the coating wears off, you are exposing yourself to serious health risks, including cancer, because some of these coatings contain heavy metals

Madam Owusu-Kuffour further noted that some materials used in manufacturing kitchen utensils are questionable and can become harmful when scratched or corroded, as chemicals may leach into food and enter the bloodstream, leading to chronic illnesses.

She said.

A good-quality stainless steel product can serve both purposes—safety and durability

The FDA regional manager stressed that protecting public health requires shared responsibility between producers, regulators, and consumers.

She added,

As science and technology improve, it is important for all of us to adapt and move away from harmful practices to protect public health

Transitioning to safer materials such as stainless steel and enforcing proper manufacturing standards could protect millions from preventable illnesses.