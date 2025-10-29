Top 10 Smallest African Countries by Population Size

Africa is often celebrated for its massive population — a youthful continent bursting with energy, culture, and potential. But not every African country is teeming with people. In fact, a handful of nations on the continent have populations so small, you could probably fit the entire country’s citizens into a single Accra suburb and still have room for traffic!

These countries may not make the news for their population size, but they’re fascinating in their own right. From island paradises tucked away in the Indian Ocean to peaceful mainland enclaves surrounded by giants, they remind us that small doesn’t mean insignificant. Some boast rich tourism industries, others have unique political histories, and a few are quietly thriving while the rest of the continent grows busier by the day.

So, which African countries have the tiniest populations? Let’s take a scenic tour across the continent — from the beaches of Seychelles to the mountains of Lesotho — to discover the Top 10 Smallest African Countries by Population.

1. Seychelles – Population: ~132,779 (Global Rank: 193rd)

The Republic of Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, is Africa’s smallest country by both population and land size. Known globally as a luxury tourism paradise, Seychelles offers white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and unique wildlife, including the giant Aldabra tortoise. Despite its tiny population, Seychelles boasts one of Africa’s highest GDPs per capita, driven by tourism, fisheries, and offshore financial services. Environmental preservation is central to its identity, with the country pioneering “blue economy” policies to balance development and marine conservation.

2. São Tomé and Príncipe – Population: ~240,000 (Global Rank: 187th)

Nestled in the Gulf of Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe is a serene island nation of volcanic origins. Once a major cocoa exporter under Portuguese rule, it still relies heavily on agriculture, particularly cocoa and coffee, though tourism and oil exploration are growing.Its small population contributes to a calm, close-knit society, and its stunning rainforests and beaches have made it a rising ecotourism gem. São Tomé’s biodiversity—rich with endemic bird and plant species—makes it one of Africa’s most naturally blessed nations despite its small size.

3. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) – Population: ~527,326 (Global Rank: 174th)

Off the coast of West Africa lies Cabo Verde, a volcanic archipelago blending African warmth with Portuguese heritage. Though small in size and population, Cabo Verde is a model of political stability and democratic governance.Tourism, remittances from its diaspora, and renewable energy projects sustain its economy. The country’s music, particularly morna—popularised by Cesária Évora—captures the soulful rhythm of island life, while its limited natural resources encourage innovation and sustainability.

4. Comoros – Population: ~883,075 (Global Rank: 163rd)

Situated between Madagascar and Mozambique, the Comoros Islands are often called the “Perfume Islands” due to their production of ylang-ylang, an essential oil used in luxury perfumes. Despite its breathtaking landscapes and cultural fusion of Arab, African, and French influences, Comoros faces economic challenges. Its small population is concentrated on three main islands, with most people engaged in subsistence agriculture and fishing. Yet, its natural beauty and strategic Indian Ocean position continue to offer vast tourism and trade potential.

5. Djibouti – Population: ~1,168,257 (Global Rank: 161st)

At the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East, Djibouti is a tiny yet geopolitically significant nation. Overlooking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, it hosts multiple foreign military bases, making it one of the most strategically valuable spots on the continent.Its arid climate limits agriculture, but its ports serve as vital trade hubs for landlocked Ethiopia and beyond. Djibouti’s small population thrives mainly on logistics, shipping, and services, and its multicultural society mirrors its position as a global crossroads.

6. Mauritius – Population: ~1,268,280 (Global Rank: 158th)

Mauritius is a shining example of what good governance and economic diversification can achieve. Located east of Madagascar, the island blends Indian, African, Chinese, and European cultures into a vibrant mosaic. With limited natural resources, Mauritius turned to tourism, financial services, and technology to build one of Africa’s strongest economies. The island’s small population enjoys a high literacy rate and strong institutions, helping it maintain political stability and a thriving democracy.

7. Equatorial Guinea – Population: ~1,938,431 (Global Rank: 150th)

Stretching across a small mainland territory and several islands, Equatorial Guinea stands out as Africa’s only Spanish-speaking nation. Its oil and gas reserves have generated significant wealth, though much of it remains concentrated among elites. Despite its small population, the country plays an outsized role in Central African politics and energy supply. The islands of Bioko and Annobón host lush rainforests and wildlife, offering a glimpse of untouched natural beauty that remains underdeveloped for tourism.

8. Guinea-Bissau – Population: ~2,249,515 (Global Rank: 148th)

One of West Africa’s smallest nations, Guinea-Bissau’s charm lies in its laid-back pace and vibrant cultural blend of African and Portuguese traditions. The economy leans heavily on cashew exports, while the stunning Bijagós Archipelago—a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve—remains a hidden paradise of marine life and mangroves. Its small population faces political and economic challenges, yet the country’s grassroots creativity and natural wealth offer hope for gradual transformation through tourism and agriculture.

9. Gabon – Population: ~2,532,885 (Global Rank: 145th)

Gabon may have a small population, but its land area is vast and heavily forested—over 85% of the country is rainforest. This Central African nation is a leader in green development, dedicating large portions of its territory to national parks and wildlife conservation. Rich in oil and minerals, Gabon’s challenge is balancing natural resource exploitation with sustainability. Its low population density has helped preserve biodiversity, making it a model for conservation in Africa.

10. The Gambia – Population: ~2,820,000 (Global Rank: 143rd)