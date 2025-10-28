Saudi Arabia unveil plans for 'sky stadium' ahead of 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans to construct the world’s first “Sky Stadium”, a groundbreaking sports arena that will soar 350 metres above ground as part of the $500 billion NEOM megacity project.

Officially called the NEOM Stadium, this futuristic venue marks another bold step in the kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda — an initiative aimed at transforming Saudi Arabia’s economy through innovation, sustainability, and global sports leadership.

Designed to accommodate 46,000 spectators, the Sky Stadium will combine architectural brilliance with next-generation technology, including AI-powered systems, augmented reality, and advanced acoustics to enhance the live sports experience. The arena will also be powered entirely by renewable energy, aligning with NEOM’s green energy goals.

Project officials revealed that the Sky Stadium will offer breathtaking panoramic views of the linear city below, creating an unparalleled atmosphere for sports and entertainment events.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2032, ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, where the NEOM Stadium is anticipated to host matches up to the quarter-final stage.

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and several global partners, NEOM represents a vision of a high-tech, sustainable urban ecosystem. The Sky Stadium project reinforces Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for sports, tourism, and innovation under its Vision 2030 framework.

However, many experts have expressed doubts about whether such a structure could be built within the World Cup timeline. Neom, launched in 2017, has already faced delays, logistical challenges, and criticism over human rights and environmental issues.

