Russia bids to replace Italy as Euro 2032 host despite football ban

Russia has reportedly launched a bold campaign to replace Italy as co-hosts of Euro 2032, amid growing concerns over Italy’s readiness to stage the tournament.

The European Championship, scheduled for seven years’ time, is currently set to be jointly hosted by Italy and Turkey. However, doubts have emerged over Italy’s outdated and deteriorating stadium infrastructure, raising fears that the venues may not be ready in time.

Taking advantage of the uncertainty, Russia—still banned by UEFA and FIFA since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine—has declared its readiness to step in if Italy fails to meet the hosting requirements.

Italy has a stadium problem. If they lose their organisation rights, we are here

Said Alexander Dyukov, president of the Moscow Football Federation, in an interview with Sport.ru, as cited by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Russia is ready to host Euro 2032 instead of Italy.

Reports suggest that only one of the ten proposed Italian venues has been approved by UEFA so far, prompting speculation that Turkey could become the sole host nation if Italy’s issues persist.

Although UEFA is unlikely to consider Russia’s offer given its current suspension, the condition of Italian stadiums remains a serious and ongoing concern. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has previously criticised Italy’s sporting infrastructure, calling it “a shame” and describing it as “by far the worst” among Europe’s major footballing nations.

Echoing those concerns, Ezio Simonelli, president of Italy’s football league governing body, expressed his fears earlier this year that the country could lose its hosting rights altogether.

“I’m really worried about Euro 2032,” Simonelli admitted on Italian state radio.

When UEFA’s president says our stadiums are in a comatose state and the tournament is only six years away, we risk embarrassing ourselves internationally.

He added that aside from venues in Udine, Bergamo, and Turin, most Italian stadiums remain severely outdated. Bureaucratic red tape and heritage protection laws have also slowed renovation projects, including upgrades to iconic arenas such as Milan’s San Siro and Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Simonelli lamented,

In the past 18 years, we’ve inaugurated only six stadiums—just three in Serie A—compared to 226 across the rest of Europe

We’re urging the government to streamline approval processes and overcome the endless committees that block progress.

