GH Players Abroad: Thomas-Asante and Salisu on target, Ati-Zigi shines with clean sheet

Ghanaian footballers continued to impress across Europe over the weekend, turning in strong performances as the 2025 season nears its halfway mark.

Brandon Thomas-Asante maintained his excellent form by scoring the opener in Coventry City’s 3–1 win over Watford on Saturday, keeping the Sky Blues at the top of the Championship standings.

In France, central defender Mohammed Salisu scored his first goal of the season, helping AS Monaco to a vital 1–0 Ligue 1 victory over Nantes, their first win in six matches across all competitions. Salisu’s goal continued his outstanding run, with six goals in his last four matches, taking his season tally to nine, the highest for a defender in the division.

MUST READ: Kofi Adams breaks silence on allegations that he told Black Queens to boycott WAFCON qualifier

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere in Ligue 1, Ghanaian duo Terry Yegbe and Koffi Kouao featured for Metz in their 6–1 loss to Lille, while Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, and Ibrahim Osman all played in Auxerre’s narrow 1–0 defeat to Le Havre.In the same division, Kojo Peprah and Abdul Samed Salis were both involved in OGC Nice’s 2–1 win over Rennes, where Alidu Seidu saw 45 minutes of action for the losing side.

In Ligue 2, Ghanaian duo Ebenezer Annan and Augustine Boakye were part of St Étienne’s 4–0 defeat to Annecy.

Over in the Premier League, Antoine Semenyo featured in Bournemouth’s 2–0 win over Nottingham Forest, a result that lifted the Cherries to second place. The forward has now gone two matches without a goal or assist after starting the season with six goals and three assists in seven games.

READ MORE: 10 largest military bases in the world

Mohammed Kudus played 78 minutes in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3–0 away victory over Everton, which moved Spurs up to third in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Czech league, Prince Adu Kwabena extended his scoring streak, netting his fourth goal in as many games as Viktoria Plzeň beat Baník Ostrava 2–0. The forward has now scored five goals in 20 appearances this season.

In Austria, Edmund Baidoo provided an assist in RB Salzburg’s 3–0 victory over Austria Wien, continuing his fine form with a third consecutive goal contribution.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi produced a commanding performance and kept a clean sheet as St Gallen crushed Grasshoppers 5–0, keeping them just one point behind league leaders Thun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Ati-Zigi gets his first clean sheet since returning from AFCON.