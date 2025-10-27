Kofi Adams breaks silence on allegations that he told Black Queens to boycott WAFCON qualifier

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has firmly denied reports alleging that he advised the Black Queens to boycott their upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt over unpaid bonuses.

The controversy stems from the players’ decision to suspend training in protest of outstanding payments from their 2024 WAFCON campaign in Morocco, where each player is reportedly owed $9,500. The delay in settling these bonuses has reignited tensions within the camp ahead of the crucial qualifier.

According to earlier media reports, the minister was alleged to have told the players during a meeting that they could proceed with their boycott and would later be replaced once the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sanctions were resolved.

However, speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Mr Adams strongly refuted the claims, calling them entirely false and misleading.

He questioned,

Why would I say that? Why would I spend my time driving all the way to their camp and tell them they [Black Queens] can boycott if they want to?

So this morning, we are shocked to see [the stories]. I may not blame them [players] entirely.

He continued,

If they [Black Queens] insist [by boycotting], it will affect the nation, but the nation will be back. But as for you, involved in the boycott, you will forever walk with that tag on you – I said so.

The situation escalated after reports surfaced that a meeting between the minister and the Black Queens ended without resolution. The players, who are demanding the payment of their outstanding bonuses from the 2024 WAFCON, reportedly expressed frustration over the Ministry’s delay in addressing their concerns.

It was alleged that Mr Adams dismissed their threats, stating they were free to withdraw from the match if they chose to, suggesting that the team could be rebuilt after any resulting sanctions were lifted.

The dispute now poses a potential risk to Ghana’s qualification hopes for the 2026 WAFCON, which also serves as a pathway to the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. Despite the off-field turmoil, Ghana holds a commanding 3-0 first-leg advantage over Egypt heading into the decisive return leg scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, at the Accra Sports Stadium.