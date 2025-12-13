Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (8–12 December)

Ghana’s entertainment scene was alive with emotion and intrigue this week, as the industry grappled with heartfelt farewells, serious allegations, legal drama, and headline-grabbing revelations. From international investigations to the celebration of musical legacies, here are the biggest stories that shaped the last few days.

1. Police and Cyber Security Launch Investigation Into Alleged Kidnapping of Black American Visitors

The Ghana Tourism Authority confirmed that it is working with the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority to investigate a viral social media video claiming that visiting Black American tourists were kidnapped and extorted by individuals posing as police officers. Authorities have pledged to treat the matter with urgency and seriousness, offering assurances that the safety of international visitors remains a priority. (Pulse Ghana)

This development sparked widespread discussion online about security and the responsibility of state agencies to protect tourists during the peak festive period.

2. Gospel Music Loses a Beloved Voice: Maame Tiwaa Passes Away

The gospel community was plunged into mourning after the death of Maame Tiwaa, the acclaimed lead female vocalist of the Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo ensemble. The celebrated singer was revered for her rich, soul-stirring voice and her contribution to gospel music in Ghana and beyond. (Pulse Ghana)

Fans and fellow artistes alike honoured her memory, reflecting on the comfort and inspiration her music brought to countless listeners over the years.

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Maame Tiwaa, known for her work with the Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo band, has been confirmed dead in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/jQjyxDFpA1 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 7, 2025

3. MOG Beatz and Shatta Wale Finally End Long-Running Copyright Dispute

In a major development within Ghana’s music industry, producer MOG Beatz and dancehall star Shatta Wale have resolved their protracted copyright disagreement. The settlement marks the end of months of public tension, highlighting ongoing conversations about artists’ rights, ownership and fairness in creative collaborations. (Pulse Ghana)

The resolution was welcomed by many in the industry as a constructive step towards protecting creative work and professional respect.

4. Ghanaian Social Media Personality Abu Trica Indicted in US Romance Scam Case

Ghanaian businessman and online personality Abu Trica has reportedly been arrested in Ghana following an unsealed US Justice Department indictment accusing him of involvement in an $8 million romance scam targeting elderly victims in the United States. (Pulse Ghana)

The case has drawn attention to international cybercrime operations and the importance of legal accountability for those implicated in transnational fraud schemes.

A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng (Abu Trica), for allegedly running an $8 million romance scam that targeted elderly Americans. U.S. officials say he used AI-generated identities to build fake online… pic.twitter.com/YegiKWJvff — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) December 11, 2025

5. Court Allows Daddy Lumba’s Funeral to Proceed After Applicants Miss GH¢2m Deadline

What once threatened to delay the burial of highlife legend Daddy Lumba has now been settled, as the Accra High Court lifted an earlier injunction that had impeded funeral planning. The applicants were given until 2:00 p.m. to pay GH¢2 million to cover preparatory costs, but having failed to meet the court’s condition, their plea was dismissed, effectively clearing the way for the funeral activities to resume. (Pulse Ghana)

This legal development brought renewed focus to the ongoing dispute within Daddy Lumba’s extended family over funeral leadership and traditional customs.

Daddy Lumba