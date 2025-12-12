Attention NSPs: Today Is your last chance to complete NSA validation

The National Service Authority (NSA) has issued a final reminder to all National Service Personnel (NSP) that today marks the absolute deadline to complete the ongoing Regional Validation Exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Authority has warned that failure to comply will result in the forfeiture of active service status, a move that could impact eligibility for service-related benefits and participation in official duties. In a press release, it emphasised the critical importance of the exercise, stating:

NSA Press Release

The Regional Validation Exercise… is mandatory and forms an essential requirement for confirming your active service status, maintaining your eligibility for service-related benefits, and ensuring the smooth administration of your national service duties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deadline as contained in the release, is not negotiable, and all NSPs are urged to report to their designated regional validation centres before close of business today. The NSA also addressed misinformation circulating online, urging personnel to disregard any social media posts claiming the deadline has been extended.

According to the press release:

Any publication, message, or information circulating on social media or elsewhere suggesting that today is not the deadline should be completely disregarded. Such information is false, misleading, and not issued by the NSA.

This reminder comes amid reports that a significant number of service personnel have yet to complete the validation process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Regional Validation Exercise is the final administrative step in the 2025/26 service year. Officials emphasise that completion of the validation process is essential for the smooth administration of the service year, including the disbursement of allowances and the recording of service performance.

They also caution against fraudulent schemes promising “special postings” in exchange for money, noting that the NSA does not engage in any preferential placements.

With the deadline now upon them, all unvalidated personnel are urged to act immediately to secure their National Service status and ensure compliance with the Authority’s regulations.

The Authority appreciates “the prompt cooperation of all NSPs” and encourages those yet to validate to do so without delay.

Advertisement