Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (8 to 12 December)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that dominated national attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interior Ministry probes alleged assassination attempts on Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Ministry of the Interior has launched a full investigation into alleged assassination attempts on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng. The probe follows claims made by Sammy Darko, Director of Research, Communications and Strategy at the Office of the Special Prosecutor, during an interview on Joy News. He stated that Mr Agyebeng had survived two attempts on his life while carrying out his mandate on behalf of the Republic.

According to the Ministry, early checks show that conversations with Mr Agyebeng suggest the alleged incidents occurred before this year. It also noted that there is no official record of such threats at any police station or security agency in Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ DETAILS: Interior Ministry probes alleged assassination attempts on Special Prosecutor

Ghana deports three Israelis in response to alleged ill-treatment of Ghanaians

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foriegn Affairs

The Government of Ghana has deported three Israeli nationals following what it described as the ill-treatment and unjustified deportation of three Ghanaians by Israeli authorities.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the Israelis were removed from the country on Tuesday, 10 December 2025, shortly after arriving in Accra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim of the Israeli Embassy was immediately summoned for discussions, as the Ambassador is currently out of the country. Both governments have agreed to work towards an amicable resolution of the diplomatic dispute.

Government introduces emergency bus support on major Accra routes

Trotro

The Ministry of Transport has begun deploying additional buses along four major corridors in Accra during evening peak hours to ease the worsening transport challenges faced by commuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transport Minister Joseph Nikpe Bukari announced the measure on Tuesday, describing it as an emergency intervention designed to improve safety, reduce lengthy queues and address the high fares charged by some commercial drivers during rush hours.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Minister said the initiative takes effect today, 10 December, and forms part of the government’s immediate response to public concerns about unreliable transport services in the capital.

EC to hold Kpandai parliamentary rerun with three candidates on 30 December

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that the parliamentary rerun in the Kpandai Constituency will be held on Tuesday, 30 December 2025. This follows a notification from Parliament confirming the vacancy, in line with a directive from the High Court.

The statement, dated 10 December and signed by Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, noted that only the three candidates who contested the 2024 parliamentary election will take part.

The rerun follows a ruling by the Tamale High Court in November 2025, which annulled the election of Mr Matthew Nyindam. The Court upheld a petition citing significant irregularities and ordered a fresh poll within 30 days.

ALSO READ: EC to hold Kpandai parliamentary rerun for only 3 candidates on 30th December

President Mahama orders withdrawal of OSP repeal bill

President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has directed Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor to withdraw their Private Member’s Bill seeking to dismantle the legislation that established the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

A statement issued on 11 December by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communications, said the directive reflects the President’s renewed commitment to the OSP. This follows his meeting with the National Peace Council where he affirmed his government’s support for the institution.

The President also encouraged the OSP to intensify its efforts in order to rebuild public confidence, stressing that Ghanaians expect more decisive action in the fight against corruption.

Conclusion