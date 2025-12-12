MOG Beatz finally settles long-standing copyright issues with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian producer MOG Beatz has announced that his long-standing copyright dispute with dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has finally been brought to a close.

In a statement shared on social media on 11 December 2025, MOG Beatz described the settlement as an important step towards strengthening respect for intellectual property and fairness within the music sector.

He noted, “The copyright infringement matter between Charles Nii Armah Mensah and myself has been completely resolved as of today, 11th December 2025.”He added that the development signals a broader commitment within the creative community to uphold artistic integrity, remarking, “This achievement highlights our collective effort to safeguard creative work, foster mutual respect, and ensure fairness in our music industry.”

MOG Beatz

The producer expressed deep appreciation to the people who supported him throughout the case. “My heartfelt thanks go to my legal team, whose professionalism and dedication proved invaluable. I am also sincerely grateful to Mr Seidu and Mr Kojo Spio for their consistent encouragement, guidance, and unshakeable belief in justice. To everyone who stood by me, offered encouragement, and recognised the need to defend artistic rights, thank you.”

Although the statement did not reveal the details of the agreement, it officially concludes a dispute that has dominated industry conversations for months.

On 19 August 2025, MOG Beatz publicly accused Shatta Wale of earning millions from the sale of his music catalogue to an international company while failing to compensate the producers responsible for creating the music.

In response, MOG removed two of Shatta Wale’s albums, The Reign and Wondaboy, from Apple Music. He argued that the catalogue’s sale had erased the contributions of the various producers involved, transferring full ownership to Shatta Wale alone.

During a subsequent discussion on Twitter Spaces, MOG admitted that no formal contracts, split sheets, or written agreements were ever signed between him and Shatta Wale at the time the songs were produced.Ordinarily, such documents clarify ownership shares and protect all parties. Although these agreements were absent, MOG maintained that he and other producers had always been credited, until the catalogue was sold.

Shatta Wale

The removal of their names raised serious concerns, prompting MOG to take action to defend what he considered to be his rightful share of the work.

A key element of MOG’s case was his distinctive producer tag, which he argued served as proof of his involvement in the tracks. He referenced previous releases featuring this signature and used it as part of his DMCA takedown request submitted to Apple Music.

Apple Music complied with the request and removed the two albums in question. While this did not legally confirm ownership, it indicated that the platform believed there was sufficient reason to proceed cautiously due to potential copyright issues.