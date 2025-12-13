Advertisement

Leicester in talks to sign Michail Antonio after car crash and year out

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:36 - 13 December 2025
Advertisement

Michail Antonio is in advanced discussions to join Leicester City after training with the club as a free agent, according to reports.

Advertisement

The development comes almost a year after the forward survived a serious car accident in December last year. Antonio, 35, has not featured in senior competitive football since the incident, which left his vehicle severely damaged in Epping, Essex.

The Jamaica international continued his long rehabilitation at West Ham United but was released at the end of the 2024/25 season when his contract expired. His recovery has since progressed, and he has been actively seeking a route back into professional football.

MUST READ: FIFA under fire over “extortionate” 2026 World Cup prices after 370% ticket hike

The Telegraph reports that Antonio trained with Leicester on Thursday and held talks over a potential short-term contract as the Championship side look to strengthen their options amid financial constraints.

Advertisement

Earlier in the season, Brentford also permitted Antonio to train with their squad to maintain fitness levels, and he featured for West Ham’s Under-21s in August against Nottingham Forest as part of his return.

Speaking about his recovery earlier this year, Antonio said the process had been emotionally and physically demanding but insisted he is now ready to compete again.

READ MORE: FIFA Releases 2026 World Cup Ticket Prices: Ghana fans to pay GHS 1,600 to GHS 6,860

He said,

It was very hard to get over it. It was a 12-month injury, and I managed to do it in five-and-a-half months. I played for Jamaica in the summer and scored twice in the Under-21s game, so it shows I can still get goals.
Advertisement

I’m very good, very happy, very content with where I am. I’m just waiting for my club to come in, and then I’ll show everyone I’m not just feeling good mentally and physically—I can perform on the pitch.

Antonio was trapped in his car for an extended period following last year’s crash, making his near-complete return to fitness a significant milestone.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Messi visit turns ugly in Kolkata as frustrated fans revolt at stadium [Video]
Sports
13.12.2025
Messi visit turns ugly in Kolkata as frustrated fans revolt at stadium [Video]
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
13.12.2025
VIDEO: Ghana bids farewell to legendary Daddy Lumba after legal battle ends
Is the Special Prosecutor INDEPENDENT? Emmanuel Wilson Jnr. Writes
Opinion
13.12.2025
Is the Special Prosecutor INDEPENDENT? Emmanuel Wilson Jnr. Writes
Leicester in talks to sign Michail Antonio after car crash and year out
Sports
13.12.2025
Leicester in talks to sign Michail Antonio after car crash and year out
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (8–12 December)
Entertainment
13.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (8–12 December)
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Court allows Daddy Lumba’s funeral to proceed after applicants miss GH¢2m deadline