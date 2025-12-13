Leicester in talks to sign Michail Antonio after car crash and year out

Michail Antonio is in advanced discussions to join Leicester City after training with the club as a free agent, according to reports.

The development comes almost a year after the forward survived a serious car accident in December last year. Antonio, 35, has not featured in senior competitive football since the incident, which left his vehicle severely damaged in Epping, Essex.

The Jamaica international continued his long rehabilitation at West Ham United but was released at the end of the 2024/25 season when his contract expired. His recovery has since progressed, and he has been actively seeking a route back into professional football.

The Telegraph reports that Antonio trained with Leicester on Thursday and held talks over a potential short-term contract as the Championship side look to strengthen their options amid financial constraints.

Earlier in the season, Brentford also permitted Antonio to train with their squad to maintain fitness levels, and he featured for West Ham’s Under-21s in August against Nottingham Forest as part of his return.

Speaking about his recovery earlier this year, Antonio said the process had been emotionally and physically demanding but insisted he is now ready to compete again.

He said,

It was very hard to get over it. It was a 12-month injury, and I managed to do it in five-and-a-half months. I played for Jamaica in the summer and scored twice in the Under-21s game, so it shows I can still get goals.

I’m very good, very happy, very content with where I am. I’m just waiting for my club to come in, and then I’ll show everyone I’m not just feeling good mentally and physically—I can perform on the pitch.