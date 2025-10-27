GPL WK7 Round-Up: Hearts held by Gold Stars, Nations FC crush Wonders in 5-goal thriller

The Ghana Premier League entered matchday seven with excitement, drama, and intense battles across various centres, as top clubs like Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and FC Samartex maintained their unbeaten runs since the start of the season.

Pulse Sports Ghana brings you a comprehensive round-up of all the results and key talking points from the weekend’s fixtures.

Atta Kumi Ends Asare’s Clean Sheet Record as Hearts Draw with Gold Stars

Hearts of Oak were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by reigning champions Bibiani Gold Stars in one of the standout fixtures of the week.

The game started with both sides displaying attacking intent, creating several opportunities in the opening half-hour. Hearts finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when Mawuli Wayo skillfully beat defender Atinga and saw his deflected shot nestle in the back of the net.

Gold Stars responded strongly after the break, with their talisman Samuel Atta Kumi restoring parity just six minutes into the second half. The forward wasn’t done yet — he completed his brace in the 63rd minute to hand the visitors a 2-1 lead.

However, substitute George came to Hearts’ rescue in the 71st minute, equalising with a well-taken effort as the game ended in a pulsating 2-2 stalemate.

Hearts of Oak will next travel to face Basake Holy Stars, while Bibiani Gold Stars prepare to host Young Apostles.

Emmanuel Annor Hat-Trick Inspires Nations FC to Victory

Nations FC returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Eleven Wonders at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex.

Star forward Emmanuel Annor stole the spotlight, netting a sensational hat-trick to lift the home side’s spirits after a difficult run of form.

Annor opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a solo effort before doubling the lead ten minutes later with a clinical finish from the right flank.

Eleven Wonders pulled one back through Frank Awere just before halftime. Annor, however, completed his hat-trick ten minutes after the restart to restore Nations’ two-goal cushion.

A late header from Daniel Lomotey reduced the deficit for Wonders, but despite late pressure, Nations FC held firm to claim all three points.

Medeama Edge All Blacks to Go Top of the Table

Medeama SC climbed to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table after a narrow 1-0 win over Swedru All Blacks at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa.

After dropping points against Samartex last weekend, the Mauves and Yellows bounced back in style with a composed and disciplined display.

The game’s decisive moment came in the 70th minute when Kamaradini Mamudu scored with a fine strike, securing a vital home victory.

Medeama dominated possession (55%) and created the better chances throughout the encounter, limiting All Blacks to just three shots on target.

The win gives Medeama a three-point lead at the top as they prepare to visit Hohoe United next weekend.

Other Results – GPL Week 7

Heart of Lions 3–0 Basake Holy Stars

Aduana FC 1–0 Dreams FC

FC Samartex 2–0 Hohoe United

Karela United 2–0 Bechem United

Young Apostles 1–1 Berekum Chelsea

Vision FC vs Asante Kotoko — Postponed

The Ghana Premier League continues to deliver thrilling action, with title contenders showing their strength early on. Matchday 8 promises even more drama as teams fight to climb the standings and assert their dominance in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent years.