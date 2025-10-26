Real Madrid edge out Barcelona in a thrilling El Clasico to extend La Liga lead

Real Madrid tightened their grip at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Barcelona in a pulsating El Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday night. The win extends Los Blancos’ lead at the summit to five points, reaffirming their dominance in the title race.

The match began in explosive fashion when Real Madrid were awarded a penalty inside the opening four minutes after Lamine Yamal’s rash challenge on Vinicius Junior. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the decision was overturned — much to the relief of the visitors.

Kylian Mbappé thought he had broken the deadlock in the 12th minute with a stunning volley, but his effort was ruled out for offside. The Frenchman, however, was not to be denied for long. In the 22nd minute, he latched onto a brilliant through ball from Jude Bellingham and coolly slotted past Wojciech Szczesny to give Madrid a deserved lead.

Barcelona responded with resilience and began to find rhythm in attack. Their persistence paid off in the 38th minute when Pedri slipped a pass into Marcus Rashford, whose low cross was smashed home by Fermin Lopez to make it 1-1.

But Madrid’s reply was swift and decisive. Just before half-time, Vinicius Jr delivered a teasing cross to the far post, which Eder Militao headed across goal for Bellingham to tap in from close range — restoring Los Blancos’ advantage in style.

Early in the second half, Madrid were awarded another penalty after Eric Garcia handled the ball in the area. Mbappé stepped up but was denied by Szczesny’s superb diving save to the top corner, keeping Barcelona’s hopes alive.

Despite a few nervy moments, Carlo Ancelotti’s men controlled proceedings for much of the second period, with Bellingham again finding the net late on—only for the flag to go up for offside against Brahim Díaz in the buildup.

Barcelona’s frustration boiled over in stoppage time when Pedri was shown a second yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Aurelien Tchouameni, reducing the visitors to ten men.

