Several feared dead in horrific accident near Kasoa tollbooth

A tragic road accident near the Kasoa tollbooth in the Central Region has claimed several lives and left many others in critical condition.

The fatal crash, which occurred on Sunday, October 26, involved a Sprinter minibus (registration number GW 7455-18) travelling toward Kasoa and a Jeep 4x4 (GR 7673) that was reportedly reversing on the highway, according to a JoyNews report.

Eyewitnesses told JoyNews that the minibus, which was fully loaded with passengers, slammed into the rear of the Jeep with such force that it somersaulted several times before landing in a mangled heap.

Several passengers died instantly, while others were trapped inside the twisted wreckage.

Emergency responders and nearby residents quickly rushed to the scene to rescue survivors.

Paramedics, however, faced challenges securing a referral for one of the critically injured victims after initial treatment at the Ngleshie Amanfro Polyclinic, as no major hospital was immediately available to receive the patient — a desperate transfer effort that reportedly lasted nearly an hour.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties or the official cause of the accident.

More to follow...