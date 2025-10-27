Nations FC part ways with head coach and assistant coach after 7 GPL games

Ghana Premier League side Nations FC have confirmed the departure of head coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle and his assistant Johnson Smith following a mixed start to the 2025/26 campaign.

The decision, announced shortly after the club’s 3-2 home win over Eleven Wonders on Matchday 7 at the Dr Kwame Kyie Sports Complex, takes immediate effect.

In an official statement released on the club’s verified social media pages, Nations FC stated that both parties had reached a mutual agreement to end their working relationship while expressing gratitude for the coaches’ service and commitment.

Nations FC have mutually parted ways with both Head Coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle and Assistant Coach Johnson Smith. We thank them for their service to the Club.

The club will not make any further comment on this topic.

Mingle, who joined the club after a successful stint with Bechem United, led Nations FC to a remarkable campaign last season—their best-ever league finish—narrowly missing out on the Premier League title.

However, this season has proven more challenging, with the club recording only two wins in seven matches, leaving them 12th on the league table with eight points.

What’s Next for Nations FC

After being eliminated from the CAF Champions League, Nations FC have shifted full focus to the Ghana Premier League, determined to defend their domestic title.