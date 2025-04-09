Meet the top 5 least populated countries in the world (2025)

Ever dreamed of living in a place where the population is smaller than your uni’s graduating class? A place where traffic is practically non-existent, neighbours aren’t just faces but names, and the government could actually reply to your email? Well, buckle up—because we’re diving into the world’s tiniest nations by population, and trust us, they’re not what you’d expect.

Let’s start from the most populated of the least populated—and spiral our way into the tiniest capital on earth.

🏰 5. San Marino – Where History is Older Than Most Countries

Population: ~34,000

Tucked within Italy like a quiet secret, San Marino is one of the oldest republics in the world. Imagine cobbled streets, no airport, and a population that could probably fit into a medium-sized stadium. It’s giving “European fairytale,” minus the crowd.

🌊 4. Palau – Luxury Vibes and Lagoon Views

Population: ~18,000

A slice of paradise floating in the Pacific, Palau is known for its crystal-clear waters, insane coral reefs, and serious ocean protection policies. Small in numbers, big on vibes. And let’s be real—living in a place where nature is this untouched? Yes, please.

⛏️ 3. Nauru – The Country With No Official Capital (and That’s Not Even the Wildest Part)

Population: ~12,500

This tiny island in Micronesia once had one of the highest GDPs per capita thanks to phosphate mining—but things have changed. Now, Nauru is famous for being small, proud, and incredibly remote. Like, no public transport remote.

🌴 2. Tuvalu – Rising Seas, Resilient Spirits

Population: ~11,000

Only a few feet above sea level, Tuvalu is fighting for its survival against climate change. But don’t let its size fool you. With its own domain name (.tv), and a culture full of warmth, this island nation is tiny, but mighty.

✝️ 1. Vatican City – Where the Pope Is Basically Your Neighbour

Population: ~800

Yes, less than a thousand people live here. It's the spiritual headquarters of the Catholic Church, and technically the smallest country on earth. No wild nights out, but hey—divine peace, priceless art, and the occasional papal wave? That’s a flex.

So… Could You Live in a Country This Small?