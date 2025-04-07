Top 7 African countries with the best food - See where Ghana ranks

Africa’s culinary scene is a vibrant fusion of culture, history, and flavour. From spicy stews to slow-cooked meats and delicately layered pastries, the continent is home to some of the most mouthwatering dishes in the world.

While taste is subjective, food platform Taste Atlas has compiled ratings that reveal which countries are currently leading the African food scene.

Based on these ratings, here are the top 7 African countries with the best cuisines — and where Ghana stands in the rankings.

1. Algeria – Rating: 4.31

Culinary Crown Jewel of Africa Algerian cuisine reigns supreme with its rich blend of Berber, Arab, and Mediterranean influences. Their dishes are hearty and aromatic, making use of fresh herbs and spices.

Must-Try Dishes: Rechta (4.7)

Garantita (4.7)

Chakhchoukha (4.6)

Makroud el louse (4.6)

Chorba beïda (4.6)

Top Gourmet Producers: Sarl Établissement Kiared (Olive Oil)

Dahbia (Olive Oil)

2. Tunisia – Rating: 4.26

Flavour with a Fiery Twist Tunisian food offers bold, spicy flavours that reflect its North African roots and Mediterranean flair.

Must-Try Dishes: Mechouia Salad (4.6)

Brik (4.5)

Maaqouda (4.5)

Lablabi (4.5)

Houria (4.4) Top Gourmet Producers: Domaine Adonis (Olive Oil)

Noor Oil Company (Olive Oil)

3. South Africa – Rating: 4.21

A Rainbow of Flavours South African cuisine is a melting pot of indigenous traditions and global influences—from Dutch to Indian.

Must-Try Dishes: Braai (4.5)

Boerewors (4.4)

Potjiekos (4.4)

Roosterkoek (4.4)

Tomato bredie (4.4) Top Gourmet Producers: KWV SA (Spirit)

Amarula (Liqueur)

Babylonstoren (Olive Oil)

Klein River Cheese (Cheese)

4. Egypt – Rating: 4.19

Timeless Taste of the Nile From street snacks to traditional feasts, Egyptian food is deeply rooted in its history and geography.

Must-Try Dishes: Taameya (4.7)

Shawarma (4.5)

Kunāfah (4.5)

Hawawshi (4.5)

Za’atar (4.4) Top Gourmet Producers: Wadi Food (Olive Oil)

St. Catherine’s Monastery Sinai (Olive Oil)

5. Ethiopia – Rating: 4.14

Where Eating is a Social Ritual Known for its unique communal dining experience and teff-based injera, Ethiopia’s cuisine is rich in both flavour and culture.

Must-Try Dishes: Beyaynetu (4.7)

Tibs (4.6)

Arabica (4.5)

Wat (4.4)

Fossolia (4.4) Top Gourmet Producers: Valencano (Olive Oil)

Meneghetti Doo (Wine)

6. Libya – Rating: 3.95

North African Comfort Food Libya blends Mediterranean flavours with Bedouin cooking traditions. Though less globally known, its cuisine offers unforgettable bites.

Must-Try Dishes: Za’atar (4.4)

Sfinz (4.4)

Shakshouka (4.3)

Merguez (4.3)

Tajin mahshi (4.2) Top Gourmet Producers: Almoshkat Agricultural Production (Olive Oil)

Alajnaf (Olive Oil)

7. Nigeria – Rating: 3.88

Bold, Spicy, and Full of Life Nigerian food is all about strong flavours and spice-laden dishes that pack a punch.

Must-Try Dishes: Chin Chin (4.5)

Jollof Rice (4.3)

Suya (3.8)

Palm Nut Soup (3.8)

Efo-Riro (3.7) Top Gourmet Producers: Olivia’s Winery (Wine)

But What About Ghana?

While Ghana didn’t make the top 7 in this ranking, it’s impossible to ignore the cultural and culinary impact of Ghanaian dishes—especially jollof rice, which remains a global icon in West African cuisine.

With staples like waakye, kpakpo shito, fufu, and light soup, Ghana’s food culture continues to gain international recognition. Its absence in the top tier likely reflects Taste Atlas' specific methodology, but for many Ghanaians and global foodies, Ghana’s flavours still reign supreme.

Conclusion

Africa’s culinary diversity is as vast and rich as its cultures. From North African spices to West African stews, the continent offers a feast for every palate.