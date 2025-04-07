Joyce Bawa Mogtari demands GH¢10 million, apology from Abronye DC for defamation

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Mahama, has demanded compensation of ten million Ghana cedis from the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, for defamation.
In a recent interview on Net 2 TV, Abronye DC alleged that Mogtari opted for a role as a presidential staffer instead of a ministerial position in order to enjoy a substantial monthly salary of GH¢95,000 (ninety-five thousand Ghana cedis).
In a letter from her legal representatives, R. O. Solomon Consulting, dated 3rd April 2025 and addressed to Abronye DC, Bawa Mogtari dismissed the allegations as false and intended to incite public disaffection towards her.
ALSO READ: Police officer slaps alleged thief with gun during confrontation at Adum (video)
It is our position that although you have a constitutional right to free speech, that right is tied to the responsibility to state facts and not to deliberately fabricate and cause complete falsehood to be published which is aimed at inciting public disaffection for our client.
We maintain that the facts of our Client’s appointment are not shrouded in secrecy and you have the ability to ascertain same if you so wished. Unfortunately, you rather opted to disregard all restraint and uttered statements which are utterly false and damaging to the hard-earned, unblemished reputation of our client.
The letter further demanded the publication of an apology and retraction:
We have the instruction of our Client to demand, which we hereby do, that you immediately cause a publication of a retraction of your statement together with an apology for your statement and the effect it has had on our Client.
Your retraction and apology must be published and circulated on MyJoyOnline, Channel One TV, Citi FM, including each platform which published your false statements (Net 2 TV and GhanaWeb).
ALSO READ: Group warns President Mahama against removing Jean Mensa and 2 deputies
The letter concluded with the President’s Special Aide demanding GH¢10 million in compensation for the damage caused to her reputation and warning that legal action would be taken should Abronye DC fail to comply with the demands.