Group warns President Mahama against removing Jean Mensa and 2 deputies

A group calling itself the Centre for Democracy and Socio-Economic Development (CDS Africa) has cautioned President John Mahama against removing the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson and her two deputies.

In a petition to the President, the group argued that any such decision would set a dangerous precedent for future governments, potentially infringing upon the independence of the Commission.

The statement comes in the wake of two separate petitions filed against the EC Chairperson and her deputies – Dr Bossman Asare and Mr Samuel Tettey – alleging misconduct.

Two Petitions to Remove EC Chairperson

The first petition, filed by the Positive Transparency and Accountability Movement – Ghana (PTAAM-GH) and dated 8th January 2025, claimed the Commission caused significant financial loss to the state by compiling a new voter register and procuring new biometric devices ahead of the 2020 general election.

On Monday, 27th January, a second petition was submitted by a concerned citizen, accusing the EC leadership of breaching Article 42 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. The allegations include incompetence, bias, and, in particular, reference to the disenfranchisement of voters in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) during the 2020 parliamentary election—leaving them without parliamentary representation.

CDS Africa Cautions Against the Removal of EC Leadership

With President Mahama expected to issue an official directive regarding the two petitions, CDS Africa stated:

Your Excellency, the fundamental principle that electoral commissions should be independent of political influence should outweigh all other considerations.

If this administration dissolves the current Commission, future governments will feel emboldened to do the same, creating a dangerous cycle of political interference that could ultimately undermine Ghana’s hard-earned democratic stability.

The group further argued that:

CDS believes that by declining the request to remove the EC leadership, the President will help preserve public trust in the Electoral Commission.