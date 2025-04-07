Ablakwa shares key update on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s health after abroad treatment

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has shared a key update on the health status of the Vice-President, Her Excellency Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, following her decision to seek medical treatment abroad.
It will be recalled that she was recently admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday, 29th March 2025, after falling ill shortly after work the previous day. She was subsequently flown abroad for further medical care.
Speaking to Ghanaians in Lagos, Nigeria, during a working visit on 6th April, Mr Ablakwa assured the public that the Vice-President is responding well to treatment.
ALSO READ: Prostitute breaks down in tears as court slaps her with 5-year jail term (video)
There have been concerns about the state of our mother, the first female Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana. I want to assure you that she is doing very, very well.
Your prayers have worked—prayers from Ghanaians both at home and abroad have truly made a difference. I have personally heard from her, so I speak with certainty—she is doing well.
The Minister also dismissed rumours of a deteriorating health condition as “vicious and un-Ghanaian evil propaganda.”
Please disregard all that vicious and un-Ghanaian evil propaganda that some people are spreading. Our mother is doing very, very well, and she will soon return to her duties—serving Ghana, making us all proud, and especially inspiring our young girls to know that there is nothing women cannot achieve; that women are just as capable as men, and often, can do even better.
ALSO READ: 4 killed in deadly clash between Wiamoase and Ntonso youth
Vice-President Professor Opoku-Agyemang is expected to return to the country to resume her official duties following a successful period of medical treatment abroad.