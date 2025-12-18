Nollywood actress sues Pastor over alleged breach of marriage promise

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken formal legal steps against Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation International, formerly known as the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, over allegations of a failed promise to marry.

The actress is seeking damages amounting to N1 billion, estimated at nearly GH¢8 million or approximately $688,000, citing alleged emotional, financial and reputational harm.

Details of the lawsuit emerged on 16 December 2025 after Ogala shared legal documents on her Instagram page. The papers include a demand letter issued by her legal representatives, Synergy Law Partners, outlining a series of claims said to span nearly eight years.

According to the letter, Ogala’s association with Pastor Okafor began in 2017, during a period when she was experiencing difficulties in her marriage. The lawyers allege that what started as spiritual counselling later developed into a personal relationship, during which Pastor Okafor is said to have made a firm commitment to marry her.

The legal team argues that the alleged promise went beyond casual assurances. They claim Pastor Okafor introduced Ogala to members of his family, including his children, and pointed to photographs showing the actress attending family events and wearing coordinated family attire.

The letter further alleges that, relying on the promise of marriage, Ogala exited her troubled union and lost any opportunity for reconciliation with her former husband. It also claims she placed significant trust in Pastor Okafor, granting him access to her finances and reportedly transferring a sum of N45 million , roughly GH¢360,000, in a single transaction.

The dispute is said to have intensified after Pastor Okafor publicly announced his engagement to another woman. Ogala and her legal team describe the announcement as a deliberate and highly public breach of the alleged promise, with far-reaching consequences for the actress.

Among the claims outlined in the letter are allegations of emotional and psychological trauma, damage to her professional reputation within the Actors Guild of Nigeria and exposure to misleading online narratives. The lawsuit also alleges that private photographs obtained during the relationship were released without her consent.

On the strength of these claims, Synergy Law Partners has demanded N1 billion in compensation and issued a 21-day ultimatum for settlement. The firm warned that failure to comply could result in further legal proceedings.

